Japan to ban 'upskirting' for first time

Japan has opted to ban "upskirting" -- taking photographs beneath a woman's skirt without their consent -- as part of sweeping changes to sex crime laws in the country.

The Bill against "photo voyeurism" will see the filming of sexual acts without consent also barred, while it will also expand the definition of rape and make grooming of minors illegal.

It explicitly prohibits the taking, distribution and or possession of photographs of someone's genitals without their consent.

Those breaking the new laws, which are expected to come into force in June, would face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to three million Japanese yen.

The move to introduce the “photo voyeurism” Bill has come amid pressure from younger Japanese women for reform in the socially conservative country. Japan’s culture tends to be slower on gender equality issues than much of Europe and the US. ...continue reading