Japan to ban 'upskirting' for first time
scotsman.com -- May 03
Japan has opted to ban "upskirting" -- taking photographs beneath a woman's skirt without their consent -- as part of sweeping changes to sex crime laws in the country.
The Bill against "photo voyeurism" will see the filming of sexual acts without consent also barred, while it will also expand the definition of rape and make grooming of minors illegal.
It explicitly prohibits the taking, distribution and or possession of photographs of someone's genitals without their consent.
Those breaking the new laws, which are expected to come into force in June, would face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to three million Japanese yen.
The move to introduce the “photo voyeurism” Bill has come amid pressure from younger Japanese women for reform in the socially conservative country. Japan’s culture tends to be slower on gender equality issues than much of Europe and the US. ...continue reading
Connecticut woman vanishes while hiking in Japan
newser.com - May 03
A 60-year-old Connecticut woman vanished on a hiking trail in Japan last month, and her family has traveled there to organize a remarkable search effort. But hope is fading because Patricia Wu-Murad has not been seen since April 10.
Woman who ran in local election arrested for Twitter threat to spray sarin at train station
Japan Today - May 03
Police in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed woman who ran in the city’s assembly election last month, on suspicion of obstructing business after she posted on Twitter that she would attack Funabashi Station with sarin nerve gas.
Japan payment app PayPay to stop accepting outside credit cards
Nikkei - May 03
SoftBank-backed mobile payment service PayPay will ban the use of outside credit cards on its app later this year in favor of its proprietary card, as the company seeks to close the gap with rival Rakuten Group in credit card transactions.
Cool Biz campaign begins across Japan
Japan Today - May 03
The government’s annual Cool Biz energy-saving campaign for late spring and summer kicked off across Japan on Monday.
Egypt and Japan sign transport investment deal worth $730m
arabnews.com - May 02
Egypt signed its largest ever investment package with Japan on Sunday aimed at supporting its transport development plan.
Woman held for allegedly assaulting man with hot water "for noodles"
Kyodo - May 02
A 29-year-old woman in Osaka was arrested Monday on suspicion of assaulting a man, who was later confirmed dead, by pouring hot water on him at her home the previous day, police said.
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma takes up visiting professor post in Japan
newindianexpress.com - May 02
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma on Monday took up a visiting professor position at a Japanese university, another new academic role for the founder of tech giant Alibaba.
Japanese table tennis star Ishikawa announces retirement
telanganatoday.com - May 02
Japanese table tennis star Kasumi Ishikawa, who won three women’s team medals at three consecutive Olympic Games, announced her retirement on Monday.
Japan activist group hails bourse reform
Reuters - May 02
A group of investors led by prominent activist shareholder Yoshiaki Murakami said a push by the Tokyo bourse for better capital efficiency will strengthen their crusade to reduce Japan’s unusually high number of chronically undervalued stocks.
Japanese city to remove street piano due to users' bad manners, rule-breaking
NHK - May 02
A Japanese city in western Japan will soon remove a street piano, only six months after the instrument was placed at a station. City officials cited users who were disruptive or did not follow rules.
Inflation, labour crunch prodding Japan's smaller firms to raise pay
CNA - May 01
Rising inflation and an intensifying labour crunch are prodding smaller local Japanese firms to follow their big counterparts in raising pay, a move that can generate broader wage hikes and encourage the central bank to phase out its massive stimulus.
Japan's Astellas Pharma agrees to buy Iveric Bio for $5.9bn
Nikkei - May 01
Japan's Astellas Pharma said on Monday it agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Iveric Bio Inc for about $5.9 billion in its biggest acquisition, giving it access to a range of ophthalmology treatments.
JAXA weighs new mission using Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 tech
Japan Times - Apr 30
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, is considering a new mission to collect samples from a small astronomical body, hoping to utilize the technology from the Hayabusa and Hayabusa2 asteroid explorer projects.
Japan’s ‘cringeworthy’ cartoon cars make image U-turn
malaymail.com - Apr 30
Yosuke Takahata doesn’t care what people think of his “itasha” car, which has his favourite anime character — a sexy, red-eyed horse-woman — emblazoned across both sides.
Day in the Life of a Japanese Bread Baker
Paolo fromTOKYO - Apr 30
This is the working life of a typical Japanese baker and their Japan work culture. We follow the Japan baker during their work hours as well as the morning routine and after work life.
