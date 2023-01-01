Kiko, Crown Princess of Japan, embraces tradition in geta sandals and kimono
LONDON, May 07 (footwearnews.com) - Japanese Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Akishino attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.
For the occasion, Princess Kiko donned a light beige Japanese kimono with a wide decorative belt. Her ankle-length kimono featured thick lapels, loose-fitting sleeves and a ruffled accent on the side. She coordinated her ensemble with a matching small, square beige clutch.
Prince Aksihino was sharply outfitted for the affair. He wore a black three-piece suit, which he complemented with a white button-down shirt, gray tie and pinstripe trousers. On his feet was a pair of black leather loafers.
Princess Kiko gave her wardrobe a boost with white socks and traditional Geta-style shoes. The slip-on silhouette had a thick strap that sat between toes and a chunky wedge heel. ...continue reading
Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees | Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura (1748)
Kabuki In-Depth - May 08
In this video, we take a look at the eleven scenes most often performed from the epic jidaimono play Yoshitsune Senbon Zakura ("Yoshitsune and the Thousand Cherry Trees").
THE MOST MAGICAL ISLAND IN JAPAN | Miyajima Travel Guide
Alina Mcleod - May 08
When visiting Hiroshima, it is a MUST to visit the incredible island of Miyajima, known as the 'Island Where God Lives'.
Japan and South Korea move closer on security and chips at rare summit in Seoul
The Star - May 07
The leaders of South Korea and Japan struck a chord of unity at a rare summit where the US allies agreed to cooperate on North Korea and implement a deal meant to heal a rift stemming from their troubled histories.
China shows panda papa and 2 offspring back from Japan
NHK - May 07
A giant panda and two of his offspring that have spent years at a Japanese theme park made their first appearance in a video after they left for China in February.
Businesses help spur Japan's agricultural revival
Nikkei - May 07
Corporate involvement in agriculture is growing in Japan. The number of companies in the sector increased 30% over the five years through 2022, accounting for roughly 40% of domestic sales.
Kiko, Crown Princess of Japan, embraces tradition in geta sandals and kimono
footwearnews.com - May 07
Japanese Crown Princess Kiko and Crown Prince Akishino attended King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday.
Buffett says more comfortable with investments in Japan than Taiwan
The Standard - May 07
Warren Buffet said he is more comfortable with Berkshire Hathaway Inc deploying capital in Japan than Taiwan, reflecting the growing tensions between the United States and China.
Japan to downgrade coronavirus categorization on Monday
NHK - May 07
Japan will categorize coronavirus in the same group as seasonal influenza starting on Monday.
Australia returns Ainu remains to Japan after 80 years
Japan Today - May 07
Australia on Saturday returned to Japan four sets of indigenous Ainu remains, more than 80 years since they were sent to the Pacific nation for research purposes.
Fewer students spell trouble for women's universities in Japan
Nikkei - May 07
Japan's demographic decline has emerged as an existential threat to the country's universities for women, forcing them to consider options ranging from accepting male students to offering new technology-oriented majors in their struggle to maintain enrollment.
How Tourists FRUSTRATE Japanese (Unintentionally)
Mrs Eats - May 06
Japan is open for travel again, but there are definitely some things that tourists do that FRUSTRATE Japanese people!
The story of a Japanese festival float model
British Museum Events - May 06
Discover the story of an intricately carved boat whose history was lost until collaborative investigations with Japanese scholars revealed it to be a model of a Japanese festival float.
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes central Japan
NHK - May 05
More details are coming in about an earthquake that struck Ishikawa Prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast.
Japan's seafood imports from Russia hit record 155 bil. yen in 2022
Kyodo - May 05
Japan imported a record 155.2 billion yen ($1.2 billion) worth of marine products from Russia in 2022, data from the Finance Ministry showed Friday, highlighting the country's continued reliance on Moscow for its seafood supply despite a deterioration of relations over the war in Ukraine.
JMA warns of post-quake risks in coming week
NHK - May 05
Japan's Meteorological Agency is urging people affected by the strong earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture to remain vigilant against further threats to their safety.
Japan’s Delicious Wagyu Beef
Asianometry - May 05
Wagyu literally means "Japanese cattle" but it generally refers to a type of premium beef.
