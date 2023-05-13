Foreign missions in Japan make show of support for LGBTQ people

Diplomats from more than a dozen embassies in Japan are standing in solidarity with the LGBTQ community ahead of next week's G7 summit.

On Friday, US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel posted a video on Twitter featuring messages from 15 foreign missions in Tokyo.

Envoys from Germany, Canada and the European Union took part.

British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom said, "Under Japan's G7 presidency, we hope to see concrete steps towards equal rights for the LGBT+ community in Japan."

EU Ambassador to Japan Jean-Eric Paquet said, "Gender-based discrimination or discrimination against the LGBTIQ community is wrong. We need good legislation to prevent it." ...continue reading