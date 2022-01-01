Japan to relax rules for startup visas, seeking foreign talent
TOKYO, May 18 (Nikkei) - Japan aims to foster its startup market by relaxing rules for foreigners seeking startup visas, including by letting private companies handle part of the screening process.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry will revise the rules as early as summer. Startup visas are intended for foreigners who expect to open a business in Japan within one year of arriving. ...continue reading
Church founded by Japanese immigrants still thrives
Wesley United Methodist Church is one of the oldest churches in the South Bay founded by Japanese immigrants. It was established over 125 years ago and is still thriving in San Jose today.
How Japan 'solved' the problem of homelessness
Japan is a very interesting country and stands out in many ways. But there is one statistic in particular that stands it apart from other developed countries. It is the only country that, despite having a population of 125 million, has very few homeless people or people living on the streets.
The Kyujo Incident The Coup that Almost Kept Japan in WWII
Discover the gripping true story of the Kyujo Incident - a failed coup that almost prevented Japan's surrender in WWII. Learn how small inflection points changed the course of history forever.
What you should know about Japanese
Japanese is full of surprises. This video is everything you need to know before you head to Japan or begin to learn the language. On my own trip I discovered that Japanese is trying its hardest to be easy for English speakers.
Being Friendless in Japan
In Japan, more and more people feel like they have no friends. Why is it so rising? And what would be the solutions for us?
914 child mistreatment cases reported at nurseries in April-December 2022
A total of 914 child mistreatment cases were reported at nurseries nationwide between April and December of 2022, including 90 deemed as abuse, a government survey that for the first time scrutinized all municipal governments showed Friday.
Salary increase proposed to solve teacher shortage
The Liberal Democratic Party has compiled a proposal that includes a revision of the law to improve the treatment of teachers and increase the "teaching adjustment amount", which is paid in place of overtime work, by more than 2.5 times to improve the treatment of teachers and eliminate the shortage of workers.
Japanese children's mobility likely affected by COVID restrictions, survey finds
A survey by Japanese experts has found that children in the country have shown signs of declining mobility likely caused by restricted activities during the pandemic.
Does Japan Really Need English Education?
Nowadays, more and more Japanese are skeptical about the compulsory English classes in schools. Is that really necessary for us? In this video, let me share both sides of the argument in Japan.
Australia returns Ainu remains to Japan after 80 years
Australia on Saturday returned to Japan four sets of indigenous Ainu remains, more than 80 years since they were sent to the Pacific nation for research purposes.
Fewer students spell trouble for women's universities in Japan
Japan's demographic decline has emerged as an existential threat to the country's universities for women, forcing them to consider options ranging from accepting male students to offering new technology-oriented majors in their struggle to maintain enrollment.
The story of a Japanese festival float model
Discover the story of an intricately carved boat whose history was lost until collaborative investigations with Japanese scholars revealed it to be a model of a Japanese festival float.
Japan's child population drops for 42nd straight year
On a national holiday dedicated to children, the latest data shows Japan's child population has dropped for the 42nd straight year.
Course on Sketching Academy: Street in Japan
Today we will focus on how to turn a very detailed picture into a sketch. Our reference is a street in Japan, which is so filled with small elements that it is simply scary to take on.
Wanted in Japan: Pinoy nurses, skilled workers
Japanese officials informed Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on plans to offer programs for the employment of Filipino nurses, caregivers, and skilled workers.
