How five of Japan’s ancient crafts survived for centuries

These Japanese crafts are among the oldest in the world. But most of them are disappearing.

In this video, we will tell you the stories of five artisans who are among the last to keep their ancient methods alive.

We saw how soy sauce is aged in century-old wooden barrels, how vinegar is fermented using an ancient method, and how sweets that only aristocrats and emperors could eat 400 years ago are prepared today.

00:36 Soy Sauce

08:16 Wagashi

19:27 Mochi

27:12 Bonsai Scissors

37:45 Black Vinegar