How five of Japan’s ancient crafts survived for centuries
Insider Business -- May 21
These Japanese crafts are among the oldest in the world. But most of them are disappearing.
In this video, we will tell you the stories of five artisans who are among the last to keep their ancient methods alive.
We saw how soy sauce is aged in century-old wooden barrels, how vinegar is fermented using an ancient method, and how sweets that only aristocrats and emperors could eat 400 years ago are prepared today.
00:36 Soy Sauce
08:16 Wagashi
19:27 Mochi
27:12 Bonsai Scissors
37:45 Black Vinegar
Zelensky dominates summit as G7 leaders call out China
BBC - May 21
Volodymyr Zelensky made a scene-stealing arrival at the G7 summit in Japan on Saturday, as world leaders issued a veiled warning to China.
G7 summit communique stresses rules-based international order
NHK - May 21
Leaders of the Group of Seven nations have issued a communique stressing their commitment to reinforcing free and open international order based on the rule of law, continued support for Ukraine, and work towards a world free of nuclear weapons.
Why are giant hornets poking their heads into this beehive?
Japanese natural beekeeping - May 21
Join Mayu, a local beekeeper in Japan, as she observes a peculiar phenomenon of giant hornets poking their heads into a beehive.
What a Typical Japanese Wedding is Really Like
Paolo fromTOKYO - May 21
Japanese weddings consist of two parts - a ceremony where they exchange vows, and a reception followed afterwards.
Update the system: Japan’s Generational Divide
Coinbase - May 21
According to the Japan Policy Council, 869 municipalities—nearly half of Japan’s total—are at risk of vanishing by 2040. Can web3 NFTs digitize important historic traditions, so they have the chance to live on in web3 forever?
Honda electric motorcycles for sale to general public
NOJ - May 21
Honda announced that it will start selling electric motorcycles to the general public for the first time in Japan.
Global South, world economy headline day 2 of G7 Hiroshima summit
NHK - May 20
The second day of the G7 Hiroshima summit is underway. The leaders held talks aimed at boosting engagement with the emerging and developing nations, collectively known as the Global South.
US President Biden's near-stumble at G7 Summit raises eyebrows
republicworld.com - May 20
A confused-looking US President Biden had to be gently guided by Japanese leader Fumio Kishida on Friday — before tripping and almost falling down some stairs.
Qantas to double Japan flights in bet on global travel rebound
Nikkei - May 20
Qantas Airways will double the number of flights to Japan later this year as part of an international service expansion, the airline said Friday, as it seeks to ride the tailwind of a recovery in travel demand.
Big Japan firms offer largest wage hikes in 31 years
NHK - May 20
Employees at some of Japan's biggest firms can expect a sizable bump in their pay checks this year. They'll see an average increase of nearly 4 percent following annual wage negotiations. That's the largest jump in 31 years.
G-7 leaders visit World Heritage shrine, dine at traditional inn
Kyodo - May 20
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations visited a small island in Hiroshima Bay containing a world heritage shrine and sat down to a working dinner at a traditional hot-spring inn there at the end of the first day of their summit Friday.
Ennosuke's parents may have died of psychotropic poisoning, Tokyo police say
NHK - May 20
Tokyo police say the parents of popular kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke may have died of psychotropic poisoning.
G-7 leaders begin talks in Hiroshima amid Russian nuclear threat
Kyodo - May 19
Leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized economies kicked off talks at their summit on Friday in Hiroshima, with concerns lingering that Russia may use a nuclear weapon in its ongoing aggression against Ukraine.
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea summer ticket sale
News On Japan - May 19
For a limited time only, you can enjoy Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea for two consecutive days at a discounted price.
World leaders arrive in Japan ahead of the G7 summit
Sky News - May 19
Prime ministers and presidents from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States each arrived in the light rain.
