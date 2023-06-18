Japan weather officials warn of heatstroke risk as temperatures climb

Weather officials in Japan are urging people to remain on the alert for heatstroke as sweltering weather is expected to continue on Monday.

A high-pressure system brought sunny weather to wide areas from the Chugoku region in western Japan to the Tohoku region in the nation's northeast on Sunday.

Daytime highs exceeded 30 degrees Celsius in many locations. The mercury rose to 35.5 degrees in Maebashi City in Gunma Prefecture, 34.5 degrees in Kumagaya City in Saitama Prefecture, and 31.1 degrees in central Tokyo.

On Monday, the hot weather is forecast to continue, mainly in western Japan and the Tokai region, and temperatures are likely to top 30 degrees in some places.

Authorities are advising caution as an increasing number of people are being rushed to hospital with suspected heatstroke symptoms.

They are calling on people to use air conditioners appropriately to keep room temperatures below 28 degrees and to drink water before they feel thirsty. People working outside are advised to take regular breaks.