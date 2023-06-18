Japan weather officials warn of heatstroke risk as temperatures climb
A high-pressure system brought sunny weather to wide areas from the Chugoku region in western Japan to the Tohoku region in the nation's northeast on Sunday.
Daytime highs exceeded 30 degrees Celsius in many locations. The mercury rose to 35.5 degrees in Maebashi City in Gunma Prefecture, 34.5 degrees in Kumagaya City in Saitama Prefecture, and 31.1 degrees in central Tokyo.
On Monday, the hot weather is forecast to continue, mainly in western Japan and the Tokai region, and temperatures are likely to top 30 degrees in some places.
【今日の天気】— ウェザーニュース (@wni_jp) June 18, 2023
週の始まりとなる今日19日(月)は東北から九州にかけては梅雨の中休みのところが多くなります。西日本を中心に気温上昇。水分補給など熱中症対策を行なってください。
関東周辺はやや雲が広がりやすくなります。
沖縄や奄美は引き続き大雨に警戒が必要です。https://t.co/KghnWyA4IG pic.twitter.com/vzf59l05ql
Authorities are advising caution as an increasing number of people are being rushed to hospital with suspected heatstroke symptoms.
They are calling on people to use air conditioners appropriately to keep room temperatures below 28 degrees and to drink water before they feel thirsty. People working outside are advised to take regular breaks.
NHK - Jun 19
Weather officials in Japan are urging people to remain on the alert for heatstroke as sweltering weather is expected to continue on Monday.
