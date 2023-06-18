Japan's Emperor visits subway facility in Indonesia

The Emperor visited the railway facility in Jakarta on Sunday, the second day of a week-long official trip to the country.

After putting on a safety helmet, he watched workers overhaul train cars. Extensive checks are conducted every few years. Workers separate train bodies from their undercarriage to inspect all parts.

Officials briefed the Emperor on the process. He asked about hardships encountered during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as measures taken to help women and people with disabilities.

He also entered a driver's cabin and asked a female driver what made her decide to do such work.

Indonesia's first subway began operating in 2019, supported by Japanese technological cooperation and a yen loan. The line extends about 16 kilometers, connecting the center of the capital with southern areas.