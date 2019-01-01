Japan's emperor meets with Indonesian president on his first official foreign trip as monarch
Widodo and first lady Iriana welcomed Naruhito and Empress Masako at the Bogor presidential palace, along with greeters wearing Indonesian traditional clothes and a military band that played both national anthems.
Naruhito is seeking to underline the friendship between Japan and Indonesia during his weeklong visit, and officials said the two leaders would talk about cooperation between the countries.
Naruhito said he and Masako have been able to deepen their understanding of Indonesia's people and culture while also reflecting on its history.
Naruhito planned to visit Indonesia’s heroes' cemetery in Jakarta on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, he is to travel to Yogyakarta, a city also on the island of Java that is the center of Javanese culture and the seat of royal dynasties going back centuries. On Thursday he plans to go to the Borobudur temple, the world’s largest Buddhist temple. ...continue reading
