Japan’s crypto exchanges are pushing for looser margin trading rules to help the sector grow
Many people in the industry want permitted leverage for retail investors of four to 10 times whereas currently customers can at most double exposure via borrowing, according to the Japan Virtual & Crypto Assets Exchange Association.
“Reforming the leverage rule could make Japan more attractive for crypto and blockchain companies,” the association’s vice chairman Genki Oda said in an interview, adding that the step would encourage more trading.
The nation’s digital-asset exchanges are in talks to reach a consensus on a recommended leverage limit and may take their proposal to the Financial Services Agency (FSA) as soon as next month, Oda said.
Japan has moved towards easing some crypto rules, such as on token listing and taxation, but overall is viewed as having strict regulations. That focus on investor protection enabled the Japanese arm of failed exchange FTX to return money to clients earlier this year even as the group’s US bankruptcy drags on.
An FSA official said crypto firms must present convincing reasons why loosening margin trading caps will help the government achieve its goal of expanding blockchain-based industries. The agency is open to discussing the issue with digital-asset businesses, the official added. ...continue reading
NHK - Jun 20
The World Trade Organization has upheld Japan's claim that anti-dumping duties by China on its stainless-steel products violate WTO rules. The international body recommends that Beijing take corrective steps.
Yahoo Finance - Jun 20
Japan, renowned for its technological finesse and gaming heritage, was once an unrivaled leader in the global technology arena. Now, Japan's burgeoning Web3 market shines as a beacon of hope.
Business Times - Jun 20
Japan's crypto exchanges are pushing for a relaxation of curbs on margin trading, unbowed by last year’s global digital-asset market crash.
NOJ - Jun 20
This year's "World Competitiveness Ranking", which evaluates the business environment of each country, was announced Tuesday morning, with Japan ranked 35th, the lowest ever.
Reuters - Jun 20
The Japanese operator of McDonald's restaurants said on Monday it would raise prices at 184 city centre branches, equivalent to about 6 percent of its 3,000 stores, to help absorb higher rents and labour costs.
Japan Today - Jun 20
Japan Post Holdings Co and Yamato Holdings Co said Monday they will collaborate in the direct mail and small package businesses to deal with logistics shortages and increase their operations' efficiency.
AP - Jun 19
Japanese Emperor Naruhito met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday during his first official foreign trip since ascending the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019.
South China Morning Post - Jun 19
The bursting of Japan’s asset bubble in the early 1990s was one of the most consequential financial shocks suffered by a major economy. Not only did it consign the country to decades of little to no growth, it entrenched a deflationary mindset among consumers and businesses that has proved difficult to break.
Japan Times - Jun 19
The LGBTQ community at U.S. military bases located throughout Japan has been rocked by the ban on drag shows at military bases implemented by the U.S. government at the start of Pride month, on June 1, with the decision coming as a disappointment to those who were gearing up for celebrations this month.
AP - Jun 19
Wages are rising in Japan more than they have in decades, at least for some workers. But so are prices, leaving many people feeling they must scrimp more than ever.
East Asia Forum - Jun 19
Last week Japan adopted its first ever space security blueprint aimed at better using space for defensive purposes. This builds on the three new security documents released by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration in December 2022, in which it committed to doubling defence spending to 2 per cent of GDP by 2027 and investing in Tomahawk missiles to develop missile counter-strike capabilities.
NHK - Jun 19
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has visited a facility for Indonesia's first subway system, which was built with support from Japan.
NHK - Jun 19
Weather officials in Japan are urging people to remain on the alert for heatstroke as sweltering weather is expected to continue on Monday.
Japan Today - Jun 19
Five people died Sunday in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Hokkaido, which police believe occurred after the 4-ton truck strayed into oncoming traffic.
NOJ - Jun 19
Over 100 people took part in a ninja test on Sunday at 'Ninja Village' in Koka City, Shiga Prefecture.
NHK - Jun 19
Japanese two-way star Ohtani Shohei of the Los Angeles Angels has belted his 23rd home run of the season in a game against the Royals, putting him in the lead for home runs in Major League Baseball.