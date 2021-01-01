Top Meme Coins: Communities Transforming Meme Coins and Introducing Caged Beasts, Dogecoin, and Pepe Coin

Observe how communities can influence meme coins. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pepe Coin (PEPE) are excellent illustrations of how fervent communities can transform meme projects into lucrative cryptocurrency businesses.

Caged Beasts (BEASTS) is entering the scene and quickly becoming well-known because of its intriguing premise and alluring referral scheme. As Caged Beasts roars into the crypto world, take in the synergy of community and invention.

PEPE: Meme Culture and Blockchain Collide Amidst Contessoto's Announcement

Pepe Coin creates an interactive platform by integrating blockchain technology and meme culture. It enables users to produce, sell, and share meme-based assets while integrating non-fungible tokens and enjoying decentralised finance. This entertaining, community-driven meme currency promotes creativity and involvement.

Glauber Contessoto, a "Dogecoin millionaire," revealed Pepe Coin's downfall on Twitter, attracting the attention of "Crypto Jesus." PEPE may recover, despite a predicted decline of 71.6%, if it finds support at $0.00000082. The top 15 PEPE addresses contain smaller amounts, and investors are becoming cautious. Contessoto's observation points to a possible flip of the meme coin.

Dogecoin: From Meme-Inspired Phenomenon to Legal Controversy

Dogecoin, the well-known "people's cryptocurrency," first appeared as a charming and meme-inspired digital coin in 2013. Its rise to renown can be attributed to a loyal community that embraced meme culture, engaged in active social media participation, supported worthwhile causes, and promoted a strong feeling of community. Dogecoin was propelled by this collective force to become one of the most well-known meme coins in the global cryptocurrency industry.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, was accused in a class action for allegedly manipulating Dogecoin and engaging in insider trading. Investors contend that Musk used social media and PR gimmicks to profit from Dogecoin, including a calculated sale of $124 million made after changing his Twitter logo, which caused a sharp price increase. The Investors' Amended Complaint is still being considered by the court, and the Dogecoin Foundation has been excluded from the case.

BEASTS: A Promising Community-Driven Crypto Project with Lucrative Opportunities

Caged Beasts has the potential to become one of the top new cryptocurrencies with its impending presale. This initiative employs a community-driven approach and provides unique opportunities for active participation. Investors' desperation to acquire fresh meme coins in an effort to increase their potential earnings is fueling the excitement surrounding the impending presale.

The Caged Beasts community thrives as a result of each presale investment, building greater ties and unity. It depicts a situation where everyone supports and benefits from one another during this thrilling voyage. The creators of Caged Beasts are committed to putting the needs of the community first. They provide an unmatched democratic process by giving the community plenty of opportunities to vote on the project's future course.

It can be difficult to locate cryptocurrencies that offer reliable sources of passive income. Caged Beasts, on the other hand, gives a 20% fee on the cryptocurrency investments made by your referrals if you're looking for a more profitable return. To begin earning your commission, simply register on the token's website using your exclusive referral code.

The Last Bite

