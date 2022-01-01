Japan's ultra-wealthy population to shrink by 2027: report
Japan Today -- Jun 26
Japan's ultra-wealthy population is forecast to shrink by 1.8 percent in the five years to 2027, the only member among the Group of Seven industrialized nations to see a decline in the period, a recent report by a British real estate consulting firm showed.
Japan, however, will remain home to the second largest number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals -- a person with a net worth of at least $30 million -- in Asia, behind mainland China, according to the latest annual Wealth Report by Knight Frank.
The number of such super-rich people in Japan, the world's third-largest economy, is estimated at 21,859 in 2027, down from 22,259 in 2022.
A Knight Frank official attributed Japan's shrinking population as one of the main factors for the expected decline.
Japan's population is projected to drop from 125 million in 2022 to 122 million in 2027, representing a 2.3 percent decrease, according to the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research. ...continue reading
What are Ura-Aka-Joshi In Japan!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 26
Have you ever heard of the term "ura-aka-joshi" or a secret women's account?
Rainy season apparently over in Okinawa, southwestern Japan
NHK - Jun 26
Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.
Tokyo Yamanote Line train evacuated over passenger with knife
NHK - Jun 26
Passengers evacuated a train in central Tokyo on Sunday after a man was spotted carrying a knife. Three people were injured in the rush to get off the train.
'Holy Land' Hibiya Park music hall to be rebuilt bigger, better
Japan Today - Jun 26
The iconic, century-old Hibiya Open Air Concert Hall in Tokyo's Hibiya Park, commonly abbreviated as "Yaon" in Japanese, will be knocked down and rebuilt bigger and better after fiscal 2024.
Japan's ultra-wealthy population to shrink by 2027: report
Japan's ultra-wealthy population is forecast to shrink by 1.8 percent in the five years to 2027, the only member among the Group of Seven industrialized nations to see a decline in the period, a recent report by a British real estate consulting firm showed.
Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink for potential adoption
Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.
Colorful snow algae is blooming in Japan's alpine areas. What does this mean for climate change?
On the slopes of Mount Gassan, one of the three sacred peaks of the Dewa Sanzan in the heart of Yamagata Prefecture, colorful patches of snow are piquing the interest of Japan’s geoscientists.
JR East hit by system failure with app, card payments disrupted
East Japan Railway Co. said Saturday it was temporarily hit by a system failure, with its Mobile Suica app users left unable to charge electric money to their smartphones, while passengers also could not make credit card payments at stations.
Japan’s Stock Market Is Finally Back to 1990 Levels
Buoyed by a wave of buying from overseas, including the stamp of approval from legendary investor Warren Buffett, Japan’s economic outlook is brightening, deflationary concerns are dissipating, and the stock market is on a climb that could take it above its all-time record highs. It only took 33 years.
Traffic cops get green light to wear sunnies
In a rare move for Japan, Toyama Prefectural Police will allow traffic officers to wear sunglasses from July.
Oil leaks from Italian Navy ship docked in Japan
Oil has leaked from a state-of-the-art Italian ship docked at Yokosuka Base in Kanagawa Prefecture.
Report: Japan Jail Officers Lacked Sense of Human Rights
Nagoya Prison correctional officers who repeatedly assaulted inmates lacked a sense of human rights, according to a report by a third-party expert panel.
81-year-old man drives car into police box in Chiba Prefecture
An 81-year-old man drove his car into a koban (police box) in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, injuring two officers.
World's first case of tick-borne Oz virus confirmed in Japan
Japan's health ministry says a woman in her 70s who died last year has been found to be the first case of an infectious disease caused by the Oz virus in the country, and also the first in the world. Hard ticks are believed to be carriers of the virus.
Tokyo Disney theme park admission fees to exceed 10,000 yen on peak days
The operator of Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea says it will raise admission fees to the theme parks from October. For the first time ever, the price of a one-day ticket on peak days will exceed 10,000 yen, or about 70 dollars.
How to Look at Social Media and Not Be Unhappy!
The more you chase your ideal life on social media, the more they needed to edit their photos and dislike their real life.
