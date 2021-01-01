Dining with Giants: Inside a Sumo Wrestler Restaurant!
TOKYO, Jun 27 (Japan by Food) - Discover the sumo spirit less than 30 minutes from central Tokyo! Shizuka journeys to Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka, a restaurant with a sumo ring, for a dining experience like no other.
Shizuka takes a ringside seat to fuel up like the sumo wrestlers do. She feasts on Chanko Nabe and Tonkatsu before making friends with some fellow diners. As they’re chatting away about all things sumo, the stars of the show enter the ring! Two retired sumo wrestlers begin to battle as Shizuka cheers them on.
Next up, it’s Shizuka’s turn to enter the ring. She (sumo) suits up and puts her game face on as she spars with a former sumo wrestler. After bowing out, she takes a seat as Eli, our mighty producer, takes a turn! Once the battles are over, Shizuka gets a change to interview one of the sumo wrestlers of Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka.
Japan's ninth COVID wave may be underway, expert says
NHK - Jun 27
The Japanese government's chief coronavirus adviser says a ninth wave of infections may have started in the country, and additional vaccinations and other measures are needed to curb the number of deaths.
"Himeji Castle" Lego unveiled
News On Japan - Jun 27
"Himeji Castle" made of Lego blocks was unveiled for the first time on Monday.
Japan aims to integrate guidelines on use of generative AI
NHK - Jun 27
The Japanese government says it will integrate guidelines on using generative AI. Now different recommendations are being used by various ministries and agencies.
Tokyo "Joker" train attacker admits to stabbing passenger in 2021
Kyodo - Jun 27
A man accused of attempted murder and arson in a 2021 attack on a Tokyo train while dressed in a Joker's costume admitted Monday to trying to kill a man he stabbed and starting a fire onboard, but his defense team denied the fire was intended to kill other passengers.
Kyoto offers 400,000-yen premium seats at Gion Festival
NHK - Jun 27
The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.
'Japan Drone 2023' expo opens
NHK - Jun 27
One of Japan's largest exhibitions featuring the latest in drone technology has opened in Chiba City, near Tokyo.
Dining with Giants: Inside a Sumo Wrestler Restaurant!
Japan by Food - Jun 27
Discover the sumo spirit less than 30 minutes from central Tokyo! Shizuka journeys to Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka, a restaurant with a sumo ring, for a dining experience like no other.
Leaders of S. Korea, U.S., Japan seeking to meet in Washington at the end of August
Arirang News - Jun 27
The leaders of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are seeking to hold a trilateral summit in Washington this summer.
Japan-backed fund to buy chip materials maker JSR for $6.4 billion
Reuters - Jun 27
Japan stepped up efforts to bolster its chip industry on Monday, with a government-backed fund agreeing to buy semiconductor materials maker JSR Corp (4185.T) for about 909.3 billion yen ($6.4 billion).
13-year-old boy drowns while trying to save sister in river
Japan Today - Jun 27
A 13-year-old boy drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old sister who had gotten into difficulty while swimming in a river in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.
What are Ura-Aka-Joshi In Japan!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 26
Have you ever heard of the term "ura-aka-joshi" or a secret women's account?
Rainy season apparently over in Okinawa, southwestern Japan
NHK - Jun 26
Weather officials say rainy season in the Japanese southwestern region of Okinawa appears to have ended on Sunday.
Tokyo Yamanote Line train evacuated over passenger with knife
NHK - Jun 26
Passengers evacuated a train in central Tokyo on Sunday after a man was spotted carrying a knife. Three people were injured in the rush to get off the train.
'Holy Land' Hibiya Park music hall to be rebuilt bigger, better
Japan Today - Jun 26
The iconic, century-old Hibiya Open Air Concert Hall in Tokyo's Hibiya Park, commonly abbreviated as "Yaon" in Japanese, will be knocked down and rebuilt bigger and better after fiscal 2024.
Japan's ultra-wealthy population to shrink by 2027: report
Japan Today - Jun 26
Japan's ultra-wealthy population is forecast to shrink by 1.8 percent in the five years to 2027, the only member among the Group of Seven industrialized nations to see a decline in the period, a recent report by a British real estate consulting firm showed.
Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink for potential adoption
interestingengineering.com - Jun 26
Reuters reported on Sunday that Japan's military is testing Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service according to the Yomiuri newspaper that cited unnamed government sources.
