Dining with Giants: Inside a Sumo Wrestler Restaurant!

Shizuka takes a ringside seat to fuel up like the sumo wrestlers do. She feasts on Chanko Nabe and Tonkatsu before making friends with some fellow diners. As they’re chatting away about all things sumo, the stars of the show enter the ring! Two retired sumo wrestlers begin to battle as Shizuka cheers them on.

Next up, it’s Shizuka’s turn to enter the ring. She (sumo) suits up and puts her game face on as she spars with a former sumo wrestler. After bowing out, she takes a seat as Eli, our mighty producer, takes a turn! Once the battles are over, Shizuka gets a change to interview one of the sumo wrestlers of Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka.