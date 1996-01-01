Former Giants pitcher arrested for shoplifting 7 bottles of whiskey at supermarket

According to police, Ono put whiskey in his bag and left the store on May 8, but after being caught by bystanders outside the store, he managed to escape.

As a result of surveillance cameras and other investigations, he was arrested near his home on 28 May.

Ono has admitted to the crime and police are investigating additional charges.

In 1996, Ono was drafted by the Yomiuri Giants in second place. He also competed in the Atlanta Olympics as a pitcher.