Fukushima water release should avoid swimming season: Komeito head

The head of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Sunday the government should not start the release into the sea of treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant during the swimming season amid concerns over the safety of the plan.

Natsuo Yamaguchi made the comment at a time when the government is stepping up efforts to dispel or ease fears from neighboring countries and local fishermen that the water could pose a risk to the marine environment, food safety and human health.

The government and the plant's operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. aim to begin releasing the water "around the summer." ...continue reading