Body with head severed found at Sapporo hotel

, Jul 04 ( The Japan News ) - A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.

Police were called after a hotel employee found the body in a hotel room in the Susukino entertainment district of Sapporo.

According to the sources, the body was found in the bathroom, but the head has not been found.

A security camera at the hotel showed two men entering the room together. Later, one man leaves the room. ...continue reading