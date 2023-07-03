Body with head severed found at Sapporo hotel
首を切断...ホテルの浴槽に頭部のない男性の遺体 立ち去った"人物"の行方追う
SAPPORO, Jul 04 (The Japan News) - A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
Police were called after a hotel employee found the body in a hotel room in the Susukino entertainment district of Sapporo.
According to the sources, the body was found in the bathroom, but the head has not been found.
A security camera at the hotel showed two men entering the room together. Later, one man leaves the room. ...continue reading
Jul 04 (FNNプライムオンライン) - ホテルで男性の遺体が見つかった事件で、男性の頭部が切断された状態だったことがわかった。 ...continue reading
Body with head severed found at Sapporo hotel
The Japan News - Jul 04
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
5 women in Japan busted for selling obscene videos on Twitter
News On Japan - Jul 01
Five women, including a 21-year-old office worker, were arrested for soliciting customers on Twitter and selling uncensored obscene videos that they had taken themselves.
22-year-old man arrested over murder of 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Yokohama
Japan Today - Jul 01
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 18-year-old former girlfriend on Thursday.
Why Does Japanese Society Ferociously Criticize Adultery?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 01
Many young people misunderstand, marriage is not to love, it's patience.
How Japan's Sexlessness Affects Its Women (2023)
The Japan Reporter - Jul 01
Experts also told me that women are more likely to be hurt or depressed than men being rejected, since we have the assumption that women must be unlikely to be refused by men, who are supposed to always initiate it. They say that's also a factor which drives the phenomenon.
Former Giants pitcher arrested for shoplifting 7 bottles of whiskey at supermarket
News On Japan - Jun 30
Former professional baseball player Hitoshi Ono, 46, is suspected of shoplifting seven whiskeys worth about 35,000 yen from a supermarket in Seya-ku, Yokohama last month, TV Asahi reports.
Woman arrested after dismembered body parts of her mother found at home
Japan Today - Jun 30
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 75-year-old mother with whom she lived.
3 ex-SDF troops plead not guilty in high-profile sexual offense case
Kyodo - Jun 30
Three former members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual indecency against a female subordinate in 2021 during their trial's first hearing on Thursday.
Japanese sea turns ‘venomous’ shade of red, alarming residents
New York Post - Jun 29
A Japanese sea known for its often clear waters turned into a gruesome shade of red after a beer factory sprung a leak.
Japanese kabuki actor arrested for allegedly assisting in his mother’s suicide
The Guardian - Jun 27
One of Japan’s best-known kabuki actors has been arrested on suspicion of assisting in his mother’s suicide after both parents were found unconscious at his home last month.
Tokyo "Joker" train attacker admits to stabbing passenger in 2021
Kyodo - Jun 27
A man accused of attempted murder and arson in a 2021 attack on a Tokyo train while dressed in a Joker's costume admitted Monday to trying to kill a man he stabbed and starting a fire onboard, but his defense team denied the fire was intended to kill other passengers.
‘Defending the country’: The Japanese volunteer fighting in Ukraine
FRANCE 24 English - Jun 27
Thousands of volunteers from dozens of nations have joined Ukraine’s military since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, but only a handful are from Japan – a country that has adhered to the principle of national pacifism since the end of World War II. But Yuya Motomura, a 45-year-old mahjong parlour manager, is among the few heading to the front lines.
13-year-old boy drowns while trying to save sister in river
Japan Today - Jun 27
A 13-year-old boy drowned while trying to save his 11-year-old sister who had gotten into difficulty while swimming in a river in Yokkaichi, Mie Prefecture, on Sunday.
What are Ura-Aka-Joshi In Japan!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 26
Have you ever heard of the term "ura-aka-joshi" or a secret women's account?
Traffic cops get green light to wear sunnies
News On Japan - Jun 24
In a rare move for Japan, Toyama Prefectural Police will allow traffic officers to wear sunglasses from July.
81-year-old man drives car into police box in Chiba Prefecture
Japan Today - Jun 24
An 81-year-old man drove his car into a koban (police box) in Yachimata, Chiba Prefecture, on Friday, injuring two officers.
