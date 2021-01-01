Japanese seaweed attracting international attention over potential to become super crop
TOKYO, Jul 07 (WION) - Research into new applications for seaweed is flourishing. From carbon absorption to reducing methane emissions from cattle, countries are looking to Asia's savvy use of seaweed to develop their industries back home.
Studies have found that seaweed can help plants grow faster. A green tea plantation uses it as organic fertiliser.
A study in 2021 found that replacing a small part of a cow's diet with a type of red seaweed reduced methane emissions by over 80 percent. Researchers say seaweed farming could take pressure off the land and create jobs, while allowing nations to explore environmental benefits from carbon capture to de-acidifying water.
Fukushima water release: Japan fears China will halt purchases of its seafood exports
There is growing unease in Japan over the possibility that China will stop buying its seafood altogether, fearing the food could be tainted by treated radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear plant.
Network delights as moves made to ban dog meat in Korea
Fuji News Network is reporting that changes are afoot in South Korean culinary culture with a ban on eating dog meat apparently imminent.
Research into new applications for seaweed is flourishing. From carbon absorption to reducing methane emissions from cattle, countries are looking to Asia's savvy use of seaweed to develop their industries back home.
Motor racing: Japanese F1 Grand Prix to take place in April next year
Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for April 7 next year, the first time that the race will take place in the spring, according to the 2024 World Championship calendar released Wednesday by its governing body FIA.
Telexistence raises $170m as labor-strapped retail industry looks to automation
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
NATO and Japan to cooperate in 16 areas, align defense equipment
NATO and Japan have concluded negotiations over a new cooperation document and are preparing to announce the pillars at the Vilnius Summit next week, Nikkei Asia has learned.
Bridge girder falls, kills 2 at construction site in Japan
A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead and six others injured, police said.
River in Western Japan known as "picturesque destination" suddenly turns lime green
A river in western Japan suddenly turned bright lime green Wednesday morning, concerning locals and prompting a quick investigation.
High school students punished for videoing bathing classmates
An undisclosed number of male high school students from Kumamoto Prefecture have been punished for using their smartphones to take video footage of female classmates in an outdoor bath on a school field trip last summer.
Ransomware attack hits Japan's biggest port, delaying cargo
Japan's biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments.
Japan inches toward agricultural reform
In April 2023, the Japanese government approved a new draft amendment to the Special Zones for the Structural Reform Act.
Tennis: Activists stop play at Wimbledon on day to forget for Japan
Japan's Sho Shimabukuro lost in the men's singles first round at the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday after his match was interrupted by environmental activists who ran onto the court throwing confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces.
Kaze Fujii produces the theme song for "Basketball World Cup"
The theme song for the Basketball World Cup, which opens next month, has been chosen as "Workin’Hard," written by Kaze Fujii, who is currently exciting the world with his first overseas performance and Asian tour.
Rakuten Securities Holdings applies for TSE listing
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says its securities subsidiary has applied to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It's the company's latest move to bolster its overall financial health and offset losses from its struggling mobile phone business.
UN watchdog approves plan for Fukushima water release
A UN watchdog has said that Japan's plan to release waste water from the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea complies with international standards.
