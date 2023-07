Japanese seaweed attracting international attention over potential to become super crop

, Jul 07 ( WION ) - Research into new applications for seaweed is flourishing. From carbon absorption to reducing methane emissions from cattle, countries are looking to Asia's savvy use of seaweed to develop their industries back home.

Studies have found that seaweed can help plants grow faster. A green tea plantation uses it as organic fertiliser.

A study in 2021 found that replacing a small part of a cow's diet with a type of red seaweed reduced methane emissions by over 80 percent. Researchers say seaweed farming could take pressure off the land and create jobs, while allowing nations to explore environmental benefits from carbon capture to de-acidifying water.