Network delights as moves made to ban dog meat in Korea

The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea is moving to revise laws that would ban people from eating dog meat.

The Seoul Municipal Government is also fining restaurants that handle dog meat and is deliberating a draft ordinance to encourage dog meat sellers to change business.

Popular opinion behind these moves against what had once been a widespread practice is believed to be an increase in concern for animal welfare.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee are known dog lovers and are believed to have influenced the shift in attitudes.

Dog meat for human consumption was sold in about 50 restaurants in Tokyo and Osaka until about 2010, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare

The ministry reported to the Diet that about 30 tons of dog meat for human consumption was imported into Japan from China in 2013. The Ministry said about 20 tons was imported from Vietnam in 2018, the most recent year it has made a public comment on dog meat imports into Japan.