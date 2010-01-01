Network delights as moves made to ban dog meat in Korea
The National Assembly of the Republic of Korea is moving to revise laws that would ban people from eating dog meat.
The Seoul Municipal Government is also fining restaurants that handle dog meat and is deliberating a draft ordinance to encourage dog meat sellers to change business.
Popular opinion behind these moves against what had once been a widespread practice is believed to be an increase in concern for animal welfare.
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee are known dog lovers and are believed to have influenced the shift in attitudes.
Dog meat for human consumption was sold in about 50 restaurants in Tokyo and Osaka until about 2010, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare
The ministry reported to the Diet that about 30 tons of dog meat for human consumption was imported into Japan from China in 2013. The Ministry said about 20 tons was imported from Vietnam in 2018, the most recent year it has made a public comment on dog meat imports into Japan.
cryptopolitan.com - Jul 07
Japan, known for its technological advancements and progressive regulatory environment, is making significant strides in the cryptocurrency landscape. In a groundbreaking partnership, the country's largest banks have joined forces to bring stablecoins to the Cosmos ecosystem.
Bloomberg - Jul 07
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
usnews.com - Jul 07
China will ban the import of food from about one-fifth of Japanese prefectures for safety reasons, Chinese customs said on Friday, citing Japan's move to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the sea.
News On Japan - Jul 07
Fuji News Network is reporting that changes are afoot in South Korean culinary culture with a ban on eating dog meat apparently imminent.
WION - Jul 07
Research into new applications for seaweed is flourishing. From carbon absorption to reducing methane emissions from cattle, countries are looking to Asia's savvy use of seaweed to develop their industries back home.
Kyodo - Jul 07
Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix is scheduled for April 7 next year, the first time that the race will take place in the spring, according to the 2024 World Championship calendar released Wednesday by its governing body FIA.
Nikkei - Jul 07
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
Nikkei - Jul 07
NATO and Japan have concluded negotiations over a new cooperation document and are preparing to announce the pillars at the Vilnius Summit next week, Nikkei Asia has learned.
Kyodo - Jul 06
A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead and six others injured, police said.
CBS - Jul 06
A river in western Japan suddenly turned bright lime green Wednesday morning, concerning locals and prompting a quick investigation.
News On Japan - Jul 06
An undisclosed number of male high school students from Kumamoto Prefecture have been punished for using their smartphones to take video footage of female classmates in an outdoor bath on a school field trip last summer.
themalaysianreserve.com - Jul 06
Japan's biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments.
East Asia Forum - Jul 06
In April 2023, the Japanese government approved a new draft amendment to the Special Zones for the Structural Reform Act.
Kyodo - Jul 06
Japan's Sho Shimabukuro lost in the men's singles first round at the Wimbledon tennis championships Wednesday after his match was interrupted by environmental activists who ran onto the court throwing confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces.
News On Japan - Jul 06
The theme song for the Basketball World Cup, which opens next month, has been chosen as "Workin’Hard," written by Kaze Fujii, who is currently exciting the world with his first overseas performance and Asian tour.
NHK - Jul 05
Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten Group says its securities subsidiary has applied to be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It's the company's latest move to bolster its overall financial health and offset losses from its struggling mobile phone business.