Man arrested for stealing taxi in Gunma
68歳の男が乗車していたタクシーを奪って逃走 「全く身に覚えがありません」容疑を否認 群馬・高崎市
Japan Today -- Jul 10
Police in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 68-year-old man on suspicion of stealing a taxi.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Local media reported that the man got into the taxi and during the journey, started hitting the driver on the shoulder.
The driver stopped the taxi and asked the man to pay the fare and get out of the taxi. When the man refused, the driver got out and called police. At that point, the man got into the front seat and drove away, leaving the driver behind.
The taxi was found at around 11:30 p.m. about 5.5 kilometers away after it rear-ended a car at an intersection. ...continue reading
Suspended term for woman who left stillborn baby's body in locker
News On Japan - Jul 10
A woman who left the body of her stillborn daughter in a coin locker has been handed a suspended sentence by the Osaka District Court.
Abe shooter spends time reading; awaits unscheduled trial
Japan Today - Jul 08
A year after the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday, the man accused of the shooting has been spending the majority of his time reading history and philosophy books while awaiting the scheduling for his trial, according to his lawyers.
Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
psychologytoday.com - Jul 08
Last month, in the pages of an academic journal, British and Japanese psychologists posed an intriguing question: Is life easier for autistic people in Japan?
Bridge girder falls, kills 2 at construction site in Japan
Kyodo - Jul 06
A bridge girder slipped off a raised platform at a construction site in central Japan early Thursday, leaving two workers dead and six others injured, police said.
Japan police search for suspect after headless body found in Hokkaido hotel
straitstimes.com - Jul 04
Japanese police are looking for a person linked to the discovery of a headless male body in a love hotel in northern prefecture Hokkaido’s capital Sapporo.
Body with head severed found at Sapporo hotel
The Japan News - Jul 04
A body was found with the head severed at a hotel in Sapporo on Sunday, according to investigative sources.
Tokyo explosion injures four
NHK - Jul 04
Four people have been injured after an explosion rocked a busy district in Central Tokyo. It happened Monday afternoon near Shimbashi station.
Another suspect arrested over jewelry store robbery in Tokyo
Japan Today - Jul 03
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a jewelry accessory store with two accomplices in April.
5 women in Japan busted for selling obscene videos on Twitter
News On Japan - Jul 01
Five women, including a 21-year-old office worker, were arrested for soliciting customers on Twitter and selling uncensored obscene videos that they had taken themselves.
22-year-old man arrested over murder of 18-year-old ex-girlfriend in Yokohama
Japan Today - Jul 01
Police in Yokohama have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of killing his 18-year-old former girlfriend on Thursday.
Why Does Japanese Society Ferociously Criticize Adultery?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 01
Many young people misunderstand, marriage is not to love, it's patience.
How Japan's Sexlessness Affects Its Women (2023)
The Japan Reporter - Jul 01
Experts also told me that women are more likely to be hurt or depressed than men being rejected, since we have the assumption that women must be unlikely to be refused by men, who are supposed to always initiate it. They say that's also a factor which drives the phenomenon.
Former Giants pitcher arrested for shoplifting 7 bottles of whiskey at supermarket
News On Japan - Jun 30
Former professional baseball player Hitoshi Ono, 46, is suspected of shoplifting seven whiskeys worth about 35,000 yen from a supermarket in Seya-ku, Yokohama last month, TV Asahi reports.
Woman arrested after dismembered body parts of her mother found at home
Japan Today - Jun 30
Police in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of killing her 75-year-old mother with whom she lived.
3 ex-SDF troops plead not guilty in high-profile sexual offense case
Kyodo - Jun 30
Three former members of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual indecency against a female subordinate in 2021 during their trial's first hearing on Thursday.
