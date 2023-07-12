Season's highest temperature in Japan recorded in Tokyo's Hachioji
八王子39.1℃ 都心“体温超え”命守る消防隊も“猛暑仕様”
Weather officials are urging people to be on the alert for heatstroke overnight as night temperatures are expected to remain above 25 degrees in many areas mainly in western and eastern Japan.
The Meteorological Agency says temperatures rose mainly in the Kanto-Koshin region on Wednesday. Daytime highs were 38.6 degrees in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, 38.5 degrees in Saitama City, 37.5 degrees in central Tokyo and Mito City, 36.3 degrees in Shizuoka City, and 35.7 degrees in Tsu City.
Other Japanese regions also had hot weather. Temperatures reached 34.6 degrees in Nagoya City, 33.3 degrees in Osaka City, 32.9 degrees in Sendai City and 32.6 degrees in Fukuoka City.
Intense heat is expected to continue across wide areas from western to northern Japan on Thursday, including northern Kyushu where record torrential rain led to disasters. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees in Nakatsu City, Oita Prefecture, and 31 degrees in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture.
【八王子で39℃超 今年の全国最高】https://t.co/lDtlF2DwIN— Yahoo!ニュース (@YahooNewsTopics) July 12, 2023
People are advised to continue to take measures against heatstroke on Thursday, including using air conditioners appropriately and drinking water regularly even if they do not feel thirsty.
NHK - Jul 13
Scorching heat continues across Japan. In Tokyo's Hachioji City, the temperature hit 39.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, the season's highest in the country so far this year.
NHK - Jul 11
Heavy rainfall in the Kyushu region of southwestern Japan had left seven people dead and two others unaccounted for as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
TREAD the globe - Jul 10
After driving to the most northerly point of Japanese mainland, we board a ferry to take us to Japan's most northerly island of Hokkaido. Known as the wilderness island and home to the Ezo Bear.
Solo Travel Japan - Jul 09
Asuka 2 is the largest cruise ship in Japan. I'll be on this popular cruise for 2 nights and 3 days. This is Episode 1.
BBC Earth - Jul 09
Trouble was brewing for this crane chick when he found himself surrounded by a herd of curious sika deer. Will protective parental instincts save the day?
WION - Jul 08
If you despise the burden of baggage and prefer to travel light, Japan Airlines has a groundbreaking solution for you. The airline now offers the option to fly to Japan without cumbersome suitcases, thanks to a new initiative that encourages travellers to leave their luggage behind.
ANC 24/7 - Jul 07
David Celdran visits Tokyo to experience time in ways that the Japanese of the Edo period practiced it.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 07
Are you tired of squinting in the sunlight or dealing with annoying glare? Look no further! Our non-prescription polarised sunglasses are here to revolutionize your vision and elevate your style.
CBS - Jul 06
A river in western Japan suddenly turned bright lime green Wednesday morning, concerning locals and prompting a quick investigation.
News On Japan - Jul 04
A new coaster at Fuji-Q Highland in Yamanashi Prefecture has been unveiled to the press for the first time.
NHK - Jul 04
Japanese weather officials are warning that southwestern Japan's Kyushu region could be hit by mudslides and torrential downpours.
Kyodo - Jul 04
Japan's tallest skyscraper, towering at a height of 330 meters, was completed at the heart of Tokyo, Mori Building Co. said Monday, beating the previous title holder by 30 meters.
Japan Today - Jul 02
Mt Fuji's climbing season started on Saturday as one of its four main hiking trails reopened and a ceremony was held to pray for the safety of climbers at a shrine on Japan's tallest and most iconic mountain.
NHK - Jun 28
A dolphin bit a swimmer on Monday off the Sea of Japan coast of Fukui Prefecture.
travelgeek - Jun 28
Today, we are riding on overnight bus, Reborn, which has capsule-like seats from Osaka to Tokyo for 10 hours. Is it the next-generation overnight bus?
NHK - Jun 27
The ancient Japanese capital of Kyoto is offering premium seats priced at 400,000 yen each, or about 2,800 dollars, for the climax of the annual Gion Festival.