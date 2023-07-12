Season's highest temperature in Japan recorded in Tokyo's Hachioji

Weather officials are urging people to be on the alert for heatstroke overnight as night temperatures are expected to remain above 25 degrees in many areas mainly in western and eastern Japan.

The Meteorological Agency says temperatures rose mainly in the Kanto-Koshin region on Wednesday. Daytime highs were 38.6 degrees in Tokyo's Nerima Ward, 38.5 degrees in Saitama City, 37.5 degrees in central Tokyo and Mito City, 36.3 degrees in Shizuoka City, and 35.7 degrees in Tsu City.

Other Japanese regions also had hot weather. Temperatures reached 34.6 degrees in Nagoya City, 33.3 degrees in Osaka City, 32.9 degrees in Sendai City and 32.6 degrees in Fukuoka City.

Intense heat is expected to continue across wide areas from western to northern Japan on Thursday, including northern Kyushu where record torrential rain led to disasters. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees in Nakatsu City, Oita Prefecture, and 31 degrees in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

People are advised to continue to take measures against heatstroke on Thursday, including using air conditioners appropriately and drinking water regularly even if they do not feel thirsty.