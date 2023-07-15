Man dies from being hit by float at Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival
「追い山笠」男性ひかれ死亡事故も 4年ぶり通常開催 博多祇園山笠
Toshimi Akiyoshi, 57, was fatally injured during the climax of the annual Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival, when people race decorated floats through the streets of Fukuoka early in the morning. According to a festival official, Akiyoshi was one of the float carriers.
As far as is known, no one has died previously at the event in such circumstances, an association promoting the time-honored festival has said.
博多祇園山笠 担ぎ手の男性が山車にひかれ死亡 https://t.co/uhHDjEPI9Z— 産経ニュース (@Sankei_news) July 15, 2023
現場は福岡市地下鉄空港線の祇園駅近くで、「舁き山笠」と呼ばれる山車を担いで町を駆け回る祭りのクライマックス「追い山笠」が行われていた。
At around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a call requesting an ambulance was made for a man who had fallen over on a street in Hakata Ward. Akiyoshi, a Hakata resident, had apparently hit his chest and was taken to a hospital, but was confirmed dead at around 7 a.m., according to the police. ...continue reading
