Kabuki star Ennosuke served fresh arrest warrant for helping father's suicide

Ennosuke, whose real name is Kinoshi Takahiko, had already been arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting his mother's suicide. Investigators suspect the 47-year-old Ennosuke gave his mother his own sleeping medication.

Sources close to the investigation say Tokyo police suspect that Ennosuke assisted his father's suicide in the same manner.

Ennosuke and his parents were found collapsed at their home in Tokyo's Meguro Ward in May. Both parents were confirmed dead. The police said they may have died of a psychotropic drug overdose.

Ennosuke has been quoted as telling investigators that a magazine article on his involvement in a scandal was the main reason behind their suicide plan.

He reportedly said that when he discussed it with his parents, they decided that the three of them would go on to the next world together.