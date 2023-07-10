Sales of Japanese carmakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda sink in China as they fall behind in EV race
South China Morning Post -- Jul 19
Japan’s top carmakers suffered a huge setback in China in the first half, with sales plunging nearly 20 per cent, their biggest drop in the world’s largest car market since 2012, where the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating.
The top six – Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Subaru – all of which assemble and sell cars through their joint ventures with Chinese partners, sold 1.71 million conventional vehicles between January and June, a 19.9 per cent decline year on year, according to industry data provider MarkLines.
“The dynamic Chinese car market requires all players to react quickly to customers’ changing tastes,” said Eric Han, a senior manager at Suolei, an advisory firm in Shanghai. “Japanese carmakers are lagging behind their Chinese rivals in developing electric cars which are now in high demand here.” ...continue reading
Fugitive ex-auto tycoon Ghosn sues Nissan for irreparable damage
Kyodo - Jul 19
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while awaiting trial, said Tuesday he has filed a criminal lawsuit in Lebanon against the Japanese company, vowing to make it pay for "the damage that cannot be repaired."
McDonald's Japan makes big expansion to employee shifts: report
hcamag.com - Jul 19
McDonald's Japan has greatly expanded the number employee shift types it has under the variable working hours system while facing a lawsuit on the matter, according to reports.
Can Japan’s Equity Markets Maintain Their Momentum?
Bloomberg Television - Jul 19
Japan’s equity markets have recorded their best first-half performance since 2013, with the major local indexes recapturing levels not seen since 1990. Can they maintain the momentum?
Japan’s drugstores poised for growth, says investor Orbis
businesslive.co.za - Jul 19
The prospect of more consolidation among Japan’s fragmented pharmacy industry is likely to boost the longer-term value of the country’s big players, Orbis Investment Management’s Japan chief says.
Value in Japan? Where investors can still find mispriced opportunities
portfolio-adviser.com - Jul 18
Since Warren Buffett got involved, the world has gone crazy for Japan. The Nikkei is up 23.4% for the year to date (to 10 July 2023).
Is Japan poised for an economic revival?
thehill.com - Jul 15
This question is being asked amid newfound optimism by foreign investors in Japan’s stock market. It has been the one of top-performing markets globally this year, with the Nikkei 225 index rising by 23 percent to a 33-year high.
Nissan recalls 699,000 vehicles in Japan
freemalaysiatoday.com - Jul 15
Automaker Nissan announced today the recall of 699,000 vehicles in Japan to address a range of defects that also affect more than 700,000 units overseas.
Could Japanese interest rates trigger a global financial crisis?
spectator.com.au - Jul 13
Higher Japanese interest rates could threaten global financial stability if they prompt the Japanese to repatriate enough of the US $3.8 trillion they hold in foreign investments.
Japan braces for wave of food price hikes
siasat.com - Jul 13
A new survey released on Wednesday revealed that over 30,000 food and beverage items were subject to price increases in Japan this year as businesses continue to pass on their higher raw material costs to consumers.
Japanese firms that chose stock splits are outperforming the market
Bloomberg - Jul 11
Japanese companies that conducted stock splits recently have seen their shares outperform the market, showing one reason why investors can’t get enough of those equities.
Japan bankruptcies rise as COVID relief repayments come due
NHK - Jul 11
Corporate bankruptcies rose in Japan in the first half of this year as some businesses struggled to pay back COVID relief loans. The number of firms going bust exceeded 4,000 for the first time in five years.
'Mr. Yen' says Japan’s currency may fall to 160 and beyond
Bloomberg - Jul 07
The yen may fall through the more-than three-decade low it reached last year amid Japan’s widening monetary policy divergence with the US, according to Eisuke Sakakibara.
Telexistence raises $170m as labor-strapped retail industry looks to automation
Nikkei - Jul 07
SoftBank Group and Foxconn are among those to invest $170 million in a Japanese startup that makes shelf-stocking robots for convenience stores as the retail industry looks to catch up in automation and labor-saving efforts.
Ransomware attack hits Japan's biggest port, delaying cargo
themalaysianreserve.com - Jul 06
Japan's biggest maritime port was crippled by an alleged Russian cyberattack, disrupting cargo as operators rushed to prevent a wider delay in shipments.
Japan inches toward agricultural reform
East Asia Forum - Jul 06
In April 2023, the Japanese government approved a new draft amendment to the Special Zones for the Structural Reform Act.
