Bear vanishes after holed up in bunny park

Authorities evacuated the park early on the morning of July 19 after a bear was found to have walked inside.

Police, municipal government officials and members of a local hunting club had maintained watch over the facility throughout the day as they waited for the bear to depart.

As dark approached, police entered the facility, but were unable to find the ursine invader. Those involved decided not to conduct a search for the bear in the dark.

The bear is believed to have returned to the forested area sometime during the day on July 19.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Tsuki Usagi no Sato is a tourist facility where visitors can interact with rabbits, and on weekends and holidays, it is a popular place for children to feed the rabbits directly to the animals.