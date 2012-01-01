Bear vanishes after holed up in bunny park
Authorities evacuated the park early on the morning of July 19 after a bear was found to have walked inside.
Police, municipal government officials and members of a local hunting club had maintained watch over the facility throughout the day as they waited for the bear to depart.
As dark approached, police entered the facility, but were unable to find the ursine invader. Those involved decided not to conduct a search for the bear in the dark.
The bear is believed to have returned to the forested area sometime during the day on July 19.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Tsuki Usagi no Sato is a tourist facility where visitors can interact with rabbits, and on weekends and holidays, it is a popular place for children to feed the rabbits directly to the animals.
Nikkei - Jul 20
Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.
NHK - Jul 20
Tokyo's Haneda Airport reopened the International Flight Area in Terminal 2 on Wednesday. That section of the terminal was shut down, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NHK - Jul 20
The number of foreign visitors to Japan topped 10 million in the first half of this year according to a government estimate.
News On Japan - Jul 20
Forbes - Jul 20
The newly updated 2023 Henley Passport Index, based on official and exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), has revealed a newly crowned winner of the world’s most powerful passport.
NHK - Jul 20
A total of 110 men filed lawsuits with courts in Tokyo, Osaka and elsewhere in Japan on Wednesday, demanding a refund from a chain of body hair removal clinics for men.
News On Japan - Jul 19
A bear was holed up inside a rabbit park nearly all day on Wednesday and is now believed to have escaped the facility.
NHK - Jul 19
The Japanese government has condemned North Korea's latest round of missile launches.
News On Japan - Jul 19
Takeuchi Kirari, a member of Japanese idol group Hinatazaka46, has suffered injuries to her face and finger after being bitten by a dog during a recording session, TV Asahi reports.
Kyodo - Jul 19
Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who fled Japan while awaiting trial, said Tuesday he has filed a criminal lawsuit in Lebanon against the Japanese company, vowing to make it pay for "the damage that cannot be repaired."
NHK - Jul 19
A man accused of attempted murder and arson while dressed in a Joker costume on a Tokyo train in 2021 said Tuesday that a similar incident a few months earlier inspired him to alter his original plan of going on a killing spree in Shibuya.
KPTV FOX 12 Oregon - Jul 19
Last month, in downtown Portland, the top Japanese diplomat in Oregon was attacked by a homeless person.
NHK - Jul 19
A Japanese court has sentenced an 82-year-old man to three years in prison for killing his wife, whom he had been taking care of for about 40 years.
South China Morning Post - Jul 19
Japan’s top carmakers suffered a huge setback in China in the first half, with sales plunging nearly 20 per cent, their biggest drop in the world’s largest car market since 2012, where the shift to electric vehicles (EVs) is accelerating.
hcamag.com - Jul 19
McDonald's Japan has greatly expanded the number employee shift types it has under the variable working hours system while facing a lawsuit on the matter, according to reports.
Kyodo - Jul 19
Japanese manga artists and creators are exploring the use of generative artificial intelligence, pinning their hopes on using the technology to offer suggestions for illustration drafts and story plots, as well as for making the creative process substantially more efficient.