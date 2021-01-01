Dark side of the anime industry in Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Jul 24
For animators, the world of animation is no longer a gateway to the world of dreams but the gateway to mental illness.
Behind the glamorous anime boom, did you know that many animators are forced to work under poor conditions in the gaming world? In the Japanese animation industry, creators are at the top of the pecking order. Animators are at the bottom of the pyramid working tirelessly to construct a great monument for little or no pay.
Deer runs amok in downtown Sapporo
News On Japan - Jul 22
A wild deer has caused a commotion in downtown Sapporo where the animal evaded the capture of authorities and escaped into a residential area.
Chinese girls fighting Japanese policemen
mashew.com - Jul 21
In the early morning of July 17 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, an incident occurred in which a Chinese woman punched and kicked a Japanese police officer.
Japan's sole custody laws have been criticised for incentivising child abduction, but the system may be about to change
MSN - Jul 21
Japan is an outlier among wealthy nations in not recognising joint custody, where both parents can spend time with their children after a break-up.
Mother served fresh warrant for claiming money by starving daughter
Kyodo - Jul 20
A 34-year-old mother in Osaka Prefecture has been served a fresh arrest warrant for allegedly swindling a cooperative out of mutual aid money by starving her child to the point of hospitalization for low blood sugar in January, according to police.
Bear vanishes after holed up in bunny park
News On Japan - Jul 20
Police have called off their watch over the Tsuki Usagi no Sato rabbit park after a search revealed the bear they feared holed up in the facility in Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, was not there.
Chain of body hair removal clinics for men sued after suspending services
NHK - Jul 20
A total of 110 men filed lawsuits with courts in Tokyo, Osaka and elsewhere in Japan on Wednesday, demanding a refund from a chain of body hair removal clinics for men.
Ursine Invader Barricaded with Bunnies, Scares Off Staff
News On Japan - Jul 19
A bear was holed up inside a rabbit park nearly all day on Wednesday and is now believed to have escaped the facility.
Dog bites Japanese idol on face during recording session
News On Japan - Jul 19
Takeuchi Kirari, a member of Japanese idol group Hinatazaka46, has suffered injuries to her face and finger after being bitten by a dog during a recording session, TV Asahi reports.
Tokyo "Joker" train attacker says he was inspired by similar case
NHK - Jul 19
A man accused of attempted murder and arson while dressed in a Joker costume on a Tokyo train in 2021 said Tuesday that a similar incident a few months earlier inspired him to alter his original plan of going on a killing spree in Shibuya.
Man given 3-year prison term for killing wife he took care of for 40 years
NHK - Jul 19
A Japanese court has sentenced an 82-year-old man to three years in prison for killing his wife, whom he had been taking care of for about 40 years.
Kabuki star Ennosuke served fresh arrest warrant for helping father's suicide
NHK - Jul 18
Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was reportedly served a fresh arrest warrant on Tuesday on suspicion of assisting his father's suicide.
Japan: No Country For PLUS-SIZE Western Women
Black Pigeon Speaks - Jul 17
Japan as a nation takes fat shaming to a whole new level.
Why Many Japanese Women Do Papa-Katsu?
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 17
There are three main types of dates: tea, meal, adult.
Man dies from being hit by float at Hakata Gion Yamakasa Festival
Japan Today - Jul 16
A man died Saturday after he was hit by a 1-ton float during a major summer festival in southwestern Japan, police said.
Brazilian police arrest man for suspected murder of his wife, daughter in Japan
NHK - Jul 16
Brazilian police have arrested a man on suspicion of murdering his wife and daughter in Japan before fleeing to his home country.
