AI is rewriting the rules of $200 billion games industry
From San Francisco to Tokyo and Hong Kong, the plethora of companies that power the digital entertainment sphere are responding to decades of escalating costs and stagnant prices by feverishly adopting and developing new AI tools. Hundreds of thousands of jobs are on the line. Yet company leaders and studio chiefs told Bloomberg News that the changes, while inevitable and painful, can empower smaller studios, boost creativity and ultimately benefit gamers around the world.
The head of one major Japanese studio is preparing for a future where half his company’s programmers and designers will be unnecessary within five years. At Hong Kong-listed Gala Sports, executives have mothballed non-AI research projects, forced department heads to study machine learning and offered bounties of as much as $7,000 for novel AI ideas. They worry they might already be late. ...continue reading
News On Japan - Jul 26
With the coming of Doyo no Ushi (Midsummer Day of the Ox) this Sunday, supermarkets in Japan have begun setting up special eel corners to launch the sales season of this traditional delicacy.
AFP - Jul 26
A 2019 government report estimated that about 1.27 million small business owners would be 70 or older by 2025 and have no successors.
NHK - Jul 26
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
Japan Times - Jul 26
Executives and politicians across the world worry about the havoc that next-generation artificial intelligence will wreak on industries from finance to health-care. For the $200 billion (Y28.2 trillion) games sector, the revolution has already begun.
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Kyodo - Jul 25
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
NHK - Jul 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday night, and that they appear to have fallen in the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.
AP - Jul 25
Japanese police said they arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.
News On Japan - Jul 25
Rice paddy art in Gyoda City, Saitama Prefecture, is in full bloom with the depiction of popular manga characters from the movie "Tonde Saitama: With Love from Lake Biwa" scheduled to be released later this year.
newsonjapan.com - Jul 25
Japan has a long-standing on-off relationship with many forms of gambling; even so, it has been noted in history books as even emperors have enjoyed playing games like Sugoroku.
devdiscourse.com - Jul 24
As part of US-led efforts to stop China from creating high-end semiconductors suitable for military applications, Japan's curbs on the export of advanced chip-making equipment went into effect on Sunday, Kyodo news reported.
Kyodo - Jul 24
The practice of imposing municipal accommodation taxes on hotel guests has been spreading across Japan as popular tourist areas look to generate funds to use in promoting themselves to travelers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nikkei - Jul 24
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) will introduce a new cutting-edge supercomputer through its affiliated laboratory to support the development of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
NHK - Jul 24
Eating grilled eel is a summer tradition in Japan. It's said to help build stamina and provide relief from the heat. But this year, people may have to cut back on the delicacy as prices of domestically sourced eel are on the rise.
Japan by Food - Jul 24
Japan is a country that welcomes solo activities. So much so that there’s a term for it–ohitorisama (おひとりさま)–meaning ‘lone customer’. Restaurants, cafes, bars, and beyond, cater to parties of one, and we’re here to show you three of the best if you find yourself so inclined.