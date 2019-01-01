Red Cross eyes using Japan AI to detect landmines in Ukraine
abs-cbn.com -- Jul 27
The International Committee of the Red Cross seeks to utilize Japan-developed artificial intelligence technology to speed up the detection of landmines and dud munitions in war-torn areas including Ukraine so displaced people can return home sooner.
In a three-year collaboration with a Japanese expert as well as the country's electronics giant NEC Corp., the Red Cross has developed a system involving drones and AI-aided equipment that can improve its own image analysis capability by learning about its surroundings.
The system will be particularly useful in countries such as Ethiopia and Ukraine, which have experienced heavy contamination from anti-personnel weapons, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said.
Erik Tollefsen, head of the committee's weapon contamination unit, said, "In one day, the flying machine can do the work of a dog in six months." ...continue reading
Red Cross eyes using Japan AI to detect landmines in Ukraine
abs-cbn.com - Jul 27
The International Committee of the Red Cross seeks to utilize Japan-developed artificial intelligence technology to speed up the detection of landmines and dud munitions in war-torn areas including Ukraine so displaced people can return home sooner.
abs-cbn.com - Jul 27
The International Committee of the Red Cross seeks to utilize Japan-developed artificial intelligence technology to speed up the detection of landmines and dud munitions in war-torn areas including Ukraine so displaced people can return home sooner.
Dangerously high temperatures forecast across Japan
NHK - Jul 27
Life-threatening high temperatures were forecast across Japan on Thursday, and officials are urging steps to avoid heatstroke.
NHK - Jul 27
Life-threatening high temperatures were forecast across Japan on Thursday, and officials are urging steps to avoid heatstroke.
Japan's experimental fast breeder reactor passes screening for restart
NHK - Jul 27
Japan's nuclear regulators have finalized a document which certifies that an experimental reactor for developing fast breeder reactors has passed screening for a restart.
NHK - Jul 27
Japan's nuclear regulators have finalized a document which certifies that an experimental reactor for developing fast breeder reactors has passed screening for a restart.
Japanese government panel debates raising minimum wage to 1,000 yen
NHK - Jul 27
A Japanese government panel has been discussing raising the country's average minimum wage this fiscal year amid a rising cost of living. The focus is on whether it will reach 1,000 yen, or about 7 dollars and 9 cents per hour, for the first time.
NHK - Jul 27
A Japanese government panel has been discussing raising the country's average minimum wage this fiscal year amid a rising cost of living. The focus is on whether it will reach 1,000 yen, or about 7 dollars and 9 cents per hour, for the first time.
BMW Japan to recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to engine defect
NHK - Jul 27
The Japanese subsidiary of German automaker BMW has said it will recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause a fire.
NHK - Jul 27
The Japanese subsidiary of German automaker BMW has said it will recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause a fire.
Singapore investors head for property in Japan on weaker yen, Osaka casino resort bet
straitstimes.com - Jul 27
Singapore investors are heading for Japanese real estate, lured by a weaker yen and the prospect of tourism-driven growth, in the second-largest metropolitan area, Osaka.
straitstimes.com - Jul 27
Singapore investors are heading for Japanese real estate, lured by a weaker yen and the prospect of tourism-driven growth, in the second-largest metropolitan area, Osaka.
Two goals in 2 minutes help Japan beat Costa Rica at Women's World Cup
journalgazette.net - Jul 27
Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a 2-0 Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday, and the Japanese qualified for the knockout stage later when Spain beat Zambia.
journalgazette.net - Jul 27
Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a 2-0 Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday, and the Japanese qualified for the knockout stage later when Spain beat Zambia.
Eel sales in full swing ahead of Midsummer Day of the Ox
News On Japan - Jul 26
With the coming of Doyo no Ushi (Midsummer Day of the Ox) this Sunday, supermarkets in Japan have begun setting up special eel corners to launch the sales season of this traditional delicacy.
News On Japan - Jul 26
With the coming of Doyo no Ushi (Midsummer Day of the Ox) this Sunday, supermarkets in Japan have begun setting up special eel corners to launch the sales season of this traditional delicacy.
'Era of mass closures': the Japan businesses without successors
AFP - Jul 26
A 2019 government report estimated that about 1.27 million small business owners would be 70 or older by 2025 and have no successors.
AFP - Jul 26
A 2019 government report estimated that about 1.27 million small business owners would be 70 or older by 2025 and have no successors.
Japan's population declines for 14 years in a row
NHK - Jul 26
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
NHK - Jul 26
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
Japan narcotics agents raid shops suspected of selling cannabis liquids
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
AI is rewriting the rules of $200 billion games industry
Japan Times - Jul 26
Executives and politicians across the world worry about the havoc that next-generation artificial intelligence will wreak on industries from finance to health-care. For the $200 billion (Y28.2 trillion) games sector, the revolution has already begun.
Japan Times - Jul 26
Executives and politicians across the world worry about the havoc that next-generation artificial intelligence will wreak on industries from finance to health-care. For the $200 billion (Y28.2 trillion) games sector, the revolution has already begun.
Boxer Inoue Naoya is 2nd Japanese to win world titles in 4 weight divisions
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko tests positive for COVID
Kyodo - Jul 25
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
Kyodo - Jul 25
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
NHK - Jul 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday night, and that they appear to have fallen in the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.
NHK - Jul 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday night, and that they appear to have fallen in the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.
Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district
AP - Jul 25
Japanese police said they arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.
AP - Jul 25
Japanese police said they arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.
Web3 Page: 1 | 2 | 3