How to Survive Summer in Japan | 4 Foods To Keep You Cool!
As the summer heat intensifies, there's no better way to beat it than by indulging in Japan's iconic chilled delicacies. Join Shizuka on this delectable adventure as she explores the top summer foods that will not only keep you cool but also leave your taste buds dancing with delight!
Our first stop takes us to the delightful world of hiyashi chuka - a tantalizing cold ramen dish that has captured the hearts of many during the hottest months. Followed by Morioka reimen, a specialty of the Morioka region. This Korean-influenced cold noodle dish offers a unique blend of flavors and a broth that's as satisfying as it is cooling. And we cannot forget the ultimate interactive dining experience in the summer: nagashi somen. Shizuka catches these delicate somen noodles with chopsticks while enjoying the summer vibes. No Japanese summer is complete without indulging in the fluffy goodness of shaved ice, or "kakigori". But not just any kakigori! This time we try the shaved ice with a twist! Watch until the end to find out what makes this shaved ice so special!
Japan by Food - Aug 01
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 01
According to a survey by Durex on the world adultery rate ranking, Japan is not even in the top 10 countries.
NHK - Aug 01
Japan's southwestern regions of Okinawa and Amami are bracing for strong gusts and high waves as a large, very strong typhoon approaches.
Japan Today - Aug 01
Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.
The Guardian - Aug 01
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counterattacking clinic to secure top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.
Japan Times - Aug 01
Third-year junior high students in Japan were on average only able to answer 12.4% of questions correctly in an English-speaking test for national assessments conducted in April, the education ministry said Monday, marking an 18.4 percentage points fall from when they were previously assessed in 2019.
firstpost.com - Aug 01
A court in Tokyo on Monday sentenced a man to 23 years in jail after finding him guilty of attempted murder and starting a fire on a train in the Japanese capital while dressed as comic book villain– the Joker.
NHK - Jul 30
Diners in Japan have been flocking to grilled eel restaurants nationwide. The delicacy is traditionally eaten to beat the heat on the Midsummer Day of the Ox, which fell on Sunday.
News On Japan - Jul 30
In the mountains of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, officials use sickles to remove wild marijuana in an effort to thwart people illegally entering the area to harvest the feral plants without permission.
NHK - Jul 30
The skies over Tokyo's Sumida Ward were lit up on Saturday night as one of the capital's most popular summer fireworks festivals was held for the first time since 2019.
organiser.org - Jul 30
In a significant discovery, Indian and Japanese academics, scientists, and researchers have found out about the presence of marine rocks and water droplets in the Himalayas, which indicate the existence of great ocean millions of years ago in the history of the Earth
NHK - Jul 29
The average life expectancies of Japanese men and women dropped in 2022 for the second year in a row. The health ministry suggests deaths from the coronavirus were a major factor.
planetrugby.com - Jul 29
Japan returned to the victory trail when they clinched a hard-fought 21-16 triumph over Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup encounter in Higashiosaka on Saturday.
Kyodo - Jul 29
Popular Japanese Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was indicted Friday for allegedly assisting in his parents' taking of their own lives, prosecutors said, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact.
Reuters - Jul 29
A Japanese government panel recommended on Friday that the national average minimum wage be raised by 41 yen ($0.29) an hour to 1,002 yen, the biggest hike ever in value terms, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida makes wages a key focus of his policies.