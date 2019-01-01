How to Survive Summer in Japan | 4 Foods To Keep You Cool!

Stay cool this scorching Japanese summer with a mouthwatering journey through the most refreshing and delicious traditional foods!

As the summer heat intensifies, there's no better way to beat it than by indulging in Japan's iconic chilled delicacies. Join Shizuka on this delectable adventure as she explores the top summer foods that will not only keep you cool but also leave your taste buds dancing with delight!

Our first stop takes us to the delightful world of hiyashi chuka - a tantalizing cold ramen dish that has captured the hearts of many during the hottest months. Followed by Morioka reimen, a specialty of the Morioka region. This Korean-influenced cold noodle dish offers a unique blend of flavors and a broth that's as satisfying as it is cooling. And we cannot forget the ultimate interactive dining experience in the summer: nagashi somen. Shizuka catches these delicate somen noodles with chopsticks while enjoying the summer vibes. No Japanese summer is complete without indulging in the fluffy goodness of shaved ice, or "kakigori". But not just any kakigori! This time we try the shaved ice with a twist! Watch until the end to find out what makes this shaved ice so special!