Man bitten by dolphin while swimming at Fukui beach
また福井でイルカにかまれる 26歳男性が15針縫うけが
Japan Today -- Aug 02
A 26-year-old man was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at Takasu beach in Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar incidents at Fukui beaches this summer.
Police said the man, from Toyama City, was taking a dip outside the designated swimming area at around 2:15 p.m. when the dolphin approached him, Kyodo News reported. He told police he touched the dolphin but was bitten on his calf and the back of his hand when he turned to get out of the water.
The man went to a beach hut to wash the blood off his body. A staff member called 119 and the man was taken to a medical facility to be treated for minor injuries. ...continue reading
Aug 02 (FNNプライムオンライン) - また福井県内の海岸に野生のイルカが現れ、遊泳中の26歳の男性がかみつかれる被害があった。 ...continue reading
6-year-old boy wakes up to find his parents dead in the house
Japan Today - Aug 02
A six-year-old boy ran to his neighbor’s house on Monday morning, saying his parents were lying on the floor at home and wouldn’t wake up, in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture.
The Truth About Cheating In Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 01
According to a survey by Durex on the world adultery rate ranking, Japan is not even in the top 10 countries.
Boyfriend of woman whose 3-year-old son drowned in bathtub arrested for negligence
Japan Today - Aug 01
Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.
Government reveals wild marijuana activities in northern Japan
News On Japan - Jul 30
In the mountains of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, officials use sickles to remove wild marijuana in an effort to thwart people illegally entering the area to harvest the feral plants without permission.
Average life expectancy in Japan falls for 2nd straight year
NHK - Jul 29
The average life expectancies of Japanese men and women dropped in 2022 for the second year in a row. The health ministry suggests deaths from the coronavirus were a major factor.
Kabuki actor Ennosuke indicted over assisting in parents' suicide
Kyodo - Jul 29
Popular Japanese Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was indicted Friday for allegedly assisting in his parents' taking of their own lives, prosecutors said, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact.
Kim Kardashian wears rare $300,000 Birkin bag at soccer match in Japan
yahoo.com - Jul 28
Of course, Kim Kardashian has one of the most rare Birkin bags to ever exist.
Japan's population declines for 14 years in a row
NHK - Jul 26
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
Japan narcotics agents raid shops suspected of selling cannabis liquids
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko tests positive for COVID
Kyodo - Jul 25
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district
AP - Jul 25
Japanese police said they arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.
Dark side of the anime industry in Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 24
For animators, the world of animation is no longer a gateway to the world of dreams but the gateway to mental illness.
Deer runs amok in downtown Sapporo
News On Japan - Jul 22
A wild deer has caused a commotion in downtown Sapporo where the animal evaded the capture of authorities and escaped into a residential area.
3 men arrested for abandoning body at golf course
News On Japan - Jul 22
Police have arrested three men, including a 55-year-old man, on suspicion of discarding a body in a suitcase at an abandoned golf course in Nikko City, Tochigi Prefecture.
Chinese girls fighting Japanese policemen
mashew.com - Jul 21
In the early morning of July 17 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, an incident occurred in which a Chinese woman punched and kicked a Japanese police officer.
