Man bitten by dolphin while swimming at Fukui beach

A 26-year-old man was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at Takasu beach in Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar incidents at Fukui beaches this summer.

Police said the man, from Toyama City, was taking a dip outside the designated swimming area at around 2:15 p.m. when the dolphin approached him, Kyodo News reported. He told police he touched the dolphin but was bitten on his calf and the back of his hand when he turned to get out of the water.

The man went to a beach hut to wash the blood off his body. A staff member called 119 and the man was taken to a medical facility to be treated for minor injuries.