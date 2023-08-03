Aomori Nebuta float festival gets underway
勇壮な武者灯籠、観客熱狂 青森ねぶた祭、活気再び
NHK -- Aug 03
One of Japan's biggest summer festivals kicked off in the northeast city of Aomori on Wednesday. The annual event is being held without coronavirus restrictions for the first time in four years.
The Aomori Nebuta Festival features a procession of huge floats called 'nebuta' that depict historic warriors.
The parade began at around 7 p.m., starting with a massive float standing about five meters tall.
Dancers called 'haneto' jumped and shouted to the sounds of flutes and drums around the floats. Last year, the number of dancers was restricted to those who had pre-registered, as an anti-coronavirus measure.
The festival runs through Monday. A fireworks finale will light up the final evening, when floats will also be displayed on the ocean.
Aug 03 (Kyodo) - 極彩色の巨大な武者灯籠が宵闇を照らす「青森ねぶた祭」が2日、青森市で開幕した。 ...continue reading
AirJapan to fly Narita-Bangkok route from next year
Rakuten teams up with OpenAI
Aomori Nebuta float festival gets underway
Typhoon Khanun moving toward Okinawa
Toyota unveils new Land Cruiser models, including first hybrid type
Man bitten by dolphin while swimming at Fukui beach
Survey reveals ten percent boost for students with over 100 books at home
Warner Bros. apologizes after "Barbenheimer" memes cause controversy in Japan
Toyota posts record sales, profits for April-June quarter
Japan had hottest July in 125 years
6-year-old boy wakes up to find his parents dead in the house
Binance Japan launches, offering 34 tokens for spot trading
Researchers say Japan exaggerated the story of 'Japanese Schindler' Chiune Sugihara
‘A portal to a different world’: a gamer’s guide to visiting Japan
Japan opens up to foreign entertainers
