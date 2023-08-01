Japan parliamentary vice foreign minister resigns amid bribery claims

Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto resigned as parliamentary vice foreign minister Friday amid allegations he received bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen from a wind power company.

They have also questioned the president of the company, Japan Wind Development Co., on a voluntary basis regarding the alleged payments to Akimoto, a prominent LDP advocate of renewable energy who is currently serving as a parliamentary vice foreign minister, sources close to the matter said.