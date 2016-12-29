Japan, Spain roll into Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
rappler.com -- Aug 06
Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.
Japan was 3-0 in group play, outscoring the opponents 11-0. Against Norway, Hinata Miyazawa capped the scoring in the 81st minute with her fifth goal of the tournament, leading all scorers and tying the goals record for a player from Japan in a World Cup.
Ingrid Syrstad Engen’s own goal in the 15th minute gave Japan a 1-0 lead, but a Guro Reiten header in the 20th minute sent the match to a 1-1 tie at halftime.
For Japan, Risa Shimizu’s goal in the 50th minute proved to be the game winner. ...continue reading
Japan, Spain roll into Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.
Nihon University student arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, stimulant
NHK - Aug 06
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team for allegedly possessing marijuana and a stimulant drug at his dormitory.
Figure skating icon Yuzuru Hanyu announces marriage
Japan Times - Aug 05
World famous figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu announced his marriage late Friday in a message posted to social media.
Diving into breathtaking Takachiho Gorge, Japan | Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series 2023
Red Bull Cliff Diving - Aug 04
Takachiho in Japan will add a fresh dimension to the fight for the King Kahekili trophies. The flowing waters beneath the Takachiho Gorge, deep into the mountains of Miyazaki prefecture in Kyushu, set a scene that has to be seen to be believed.
Hinata Miyazawa hits double as Japan slice through Spain to top Group C
The Guardian - Aug 01
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counterattacking clinic to secure top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.
Japan bounce back with hard-fought triumph over plucky Tonga in Higashiosaka
planetrugby.com - Jul 29
Japan returned to the victory trail when they clinched a hard-fought 21-16 triumph over Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup encounter in Higashiosaka on Saturday.
Two goals in 2 minutes help Japan beat Costa Rica at Women's World Cup
journalgazette.net - Jul 27
Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a 2-0 Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday, and the Japanese qualified for the knockout stage later when Spain beat Zambia.
Boxer Inoue Naoya is 2nd Japanese to win world titles in 4 weight divisions
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese boxer Inoue Naoya became a world champion in his fourth weight class when he stopped Stephen Fulton of the United States at their WBC and WBO world super bantamweight title match in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Hoshoryu wins first sumo tournament
NHK - Jul 23
Mongolian sumo wrestler Hoshoryu won his first tournament by defeating Hokutofuji in a playoff in Nagoya on Sunday.
Japan fans continue much admired cleaning tradition after first Women's World Cup game
indy100 - Jul 23
Japanese football fans have continued their much-admired tradition of cleaning up after themselves in stadiums once a game has finished.
Japan talk up World Cup title hopes after hammering Zambia
observerbd.com - Jul 22
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as former champions Japan smashed Women's World Cup newcomers Zambia 5-0 in a rampant start to their campaign on Saturday.
This JAPANESE LURE DESIGNER Will Change The Way You FISH
BassFishingHQ - Jul 22
Whenever a new Japanese lure or technique hits the American market, it seems as if you can never find those lures. In this video we will discuss this with famous lure designer Kenta Kimura.
Japan's Oda wins men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon
NHK - Jul 17
Japanese tennis player Oda Tokito has won the men's wheelchair singles title at Wimbledon for the first time. It is his second Grand Slam title following the French Open last month.
Tsuyoshi Kosaka (Japan) vs Baruto (Estonia) | MMA Fight
That's why MMA! - Jul 15
Professional japanese heavyweight mma fighter and Pride FC veteran Tsuyoshi Kosaka against estonian former pro sumo wrestler and top ranked athlete Kaido Hoovelson with nickname "Baruto". Fight took place in Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan on December 29, 2016. MMA fight video in HD, highlights.
