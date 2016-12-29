Japan, Spain roll into Women’s World Cup quarterfinals

Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.

Japan was 3-0 in group play, outscoring the opponents 11-0. Against Norway, Hinata Miyazawa capped the scoring in the 81st minute with her fifth goal of the tournament, leading all scorers and tying the goals record for a player from Japan in a World Cup.

Ingrid Syrstad Engen’s own goal in the 15th minute gave Japan a 1-0 lead, but a Guro Reiten header in the 20th minute sent the match to a 1-1 tie at halftime.

For Japan, Risa Shimizu's goal in the 50th minute proved to be the game winner.