7-Eleven apologises for cockroaches in onigiri rice balls

On 4 August, 7-Eleven issued a recall of its Pickled Plum Shiso, Sesame rice balls in Saitama Prefecture after two customers found cockroaches inside them.

According to news reports, the recall was announced after the company received separate complaints from two customers who had purchased the same variety of rice ball from the same store in Saitama Prefecture on the morning of 4 August.

In both cases, a cockroach was said to have been found inside the packaging film. Thankfully, both customers noticed the insect before eating the rice balls.

After confirming the contamination complaints, 7-Eleven issued a recall of all its Pickled Plum Shiso, Sesame rice balls sold at its stores in Saitama Prefecture with a best-before date of 9:00 p.m. on 4 August. This amounted to around 2,000 rice balls sold at roughly 370 stores. ...continue reading