7-Eleven apologises for cockroaches in onigiri rice balls
【セブンイレブン】おにぎりにゴキブリ混入 埼玉県内で販売…2組の客から申し出
soranews24.com -- Aug 06
On 4 August, 7-Eleven issued a recall of its Pickled Plum Shiso, Sesame rice balls in Saitama Prefecture after two customers found cockroaches inside them.
According to news reports, the recall was announced after the company received separate complaints from two customers who had purchased the same variety of rice ball from the same store in Saitama Prefecture on the morning of 4 August.
In both cases, a cockroach was said to have been found inside the packaging film. Thankfully, both customers noticed the insect before eating the rice balls.
After confirming the contamination complaints, 7-Eleven issued a recall of all its Pickled Plum Shiso, Sesame rice balls sold at its stores in Saitama Prefecture with a best-before date of 9:00 p.m. on 4 August. This amounted to around 2,000 rice balls sold at roughly 370 stores. ...continue reading
Aug 06 (日テレNEWS) - セブンイレブンは埼玉県内で販売されたおにぎりにゴキブリが混入していたと発表しました。 ...continue reading
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun approaching Japan's Amami, Okinawa regions again
NHK - Aug 06
Severe tropical storm Khanun is once again approaching southwestern Japan. Okinawa Prefecture's main island region and Kagoshima Prefecture's Amami region are in its path.
Japan, Spain roll into Women’s World Cup quarterfinals
rappler.com - Aug 06
Japan continued its run through the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Saturday, August 5, advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win over Norway in Wellington, New Zealand.
Nihon University student arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, stimulant
NHK - Aug 06
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old member of Nihon University's American football team for allegedly possessing marijuana and a stimulant drug at his dormitory.
These Foods are ILLEGAL in America, but OK in JAPAN!
Mrs Eats - Aug 06
In America, a certain kind of meat is highly illegal and immoral to sell and eat. But totally OK in Japan! So what is it? Why do Japanese eat it? And what OTHER foods are OK in Japan but are ILLEGAL in America?
Japan to increase prohibition of car exports to Russia
foreignbrief.com - Aug 06
Japan will increase the prohibition of vehicle exports to Russia to include new and used vehicles over 1900cc as well as hybrid and electric vehicles.
7-Eleven apologises for cockroaches in onigiri rice balls
On 4 August, 7-Eleven issued a recall of its Pickled Plum Shiso, Sesame rice balls in Saitama Prefecture after two customers found cockroaches inside them.
Giant hornet vs Japanese honeybees
Japanese natural beekeeping - Aug 06
The giant hornet is the largest hornet in the world. They attack honey bee colonies in a group and steal everything in the hive, pupae, larvae, and honey.
Universal Studios Japan jumps into world's top 3 most-visited theme parks
Nikkei - Aug 05
Universal Studios Japan jumped to the No. 3 spot among the world's most visited theme parks last year, finding success with a mix of Hollywood and Japanese characters after more than 100 billion yen ($700 million) in investments over the past decade.
U.N. group says people abused by late Japanese boy band producer deserve apologies and compensation
AP - Aug 05
The men who came forward to allege they were sexually abused as teenagers by Japanese boy band producer Johnny Kitagawa now have a powerful listener: the United Nations.
Over 7,200 businesses with foreign trainees violate law: Japan labor ministry
NHK - Aug 05
Japan's labor ministry says it has found that more than 7,200 business establishments violated laws last year regarding their foreign technical trainees.
Japan has millions of cheap abandoned homes. Here's what to know before you buy one.
Insider - Aug 05
Japan has millions of abandoned houses in the countryside, and the country is struggling to fill them.
Police search Nihon University gridiron team dorm over cannabis
Kyodo - Aug 04
Police on Thursday searched the dormitory of Nihon University's American football team in Tokyo over an allegation a member possessed cannabis, investigative sources said.
Vandal attacks Nara's Todaiji Temple with 'cat-like' graffiti
News On Japan - Aug 04
One of Japan's most famous and historically significant buildings, Todaiji Temple, has been vandalized with graffiti resembling a cat.
Japan parliamentary vice foreign minister resigns amid bribery claims
Kyodo - Aug 04
Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto resigned as parliamentary vice foreign minister Friday amid allegations he received bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen from a wind power company.
Japan sushi chain drops suit against teen over licking soy bottle
Japan Today - Aug 04
The operator of a major conveyer belt sushi chain has dropped its damages suit against a teenager who was filmed in a viral video licking a soy sauce bottle at one of its restaurants, according to the company.
Japan petition urges "Barbenheimer" hashtag ban over A-bomb memes
Kyodo - Aug 04
Young activists in Japan have launched a petition urging the distributors of hit movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" to disavow the "Barbenheimer" hashtag referring to both films online amid controversy over memes involving atomic bomb images.
