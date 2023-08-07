Japan calls Russia nuclear threat 'unacceptable' on Hiroshima anniversary
Around 140,000 people died in Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and 74,000 in Nagasaki three days later, when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the two Japanese cities days before the end of World War 2.
"Japan, as the only nation to have suffered atomic bombings in war, will continue efforts towards a nuclear-free world," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at a ceremony in Hiroshima.
"The path towards it is becoming increasingly difficult because of deepening divisions in the international community over nuclear disarmament and Russia's nuclear threat," he said.
At the ceremony, thousands of people -- survivors, relatives and foreign dignitaries from a record 111 countries -- prayed for those killed or wounded in the bombing and called for world peace. ...continue reading
manilatimes.net - Aug 06
Japan's prime minister hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the country marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday.
Kyodo - Aug 04
Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto resigned as parliamentary vice foreign minister Friday amid allegations he received bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen from a wind power company.
Kyodo - Aug 04
Young activists in Japan have launched a petition urging the distributors of hit movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" to disavow the "Barbenheimer" hashtag referring to both films online amid controversy over memes involving atomic bomb images.
Reuters - Jul 29
A Japanese government panel recommended on Friday that the national average minimum wage be raised by 41 yen ($0.29) an hour to 1,002 yen, the biggest hike ever in value terms, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida makes wages a key focus of his policies.
manilatimes.net - Jul 28
A Japanese mayor has apologized after a public outcry over a flyer issued to pregnant women advising them on what most irritated husbands after their wives became mothers, an official said on Thursday.
NHK - Jul 27
A Japanese government panel has been discussing raising the country's average minimum wage this fiscal year amid a rising cost of living. The focus is on whether it will reach 1,000 yen, or about 7 dollars and 9 cents per hour, for the first time.
NHK - Jul 25
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday night, and that they appear to have fallen in the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.
WION - Jul 24
A major Japanese newspaper came out with a survey finding that the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is rapidly losing support of the public in the country. The public support of the Prime Minister Kishida's cabinet fell by nearly 20 points to 28% in the last two months.
INQUIRER.net - Jul 21
Images released by Russia's Defense Minister show Russia and China conducting a joint military exercise in the Sea of Japan.
NHK - Jul 19
The Japanese government has condemned North Korea's latest round of missile launches.
South China Morning Post - Jul 18
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida kicked of a tour of the Middle East on July 16, 2023, in Saudi Arabia, with stops expected in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
arabnews.com - Jul 17
Saudi Arabia and Japan set the stage for strong trade ties by exchanging 26 pre-signed economic agreements between the two nations on Sunday at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Jeddah.
NHK - Jul 12
Japan's defense ministry says North Korea launched a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday morning. It's believed to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.
Kyodo - Jul 11
Japan did not voice opposition Monday to a U.S. plan to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine for its counteroffensive against Russia, with some NATO members concerned over the supply of the weapons ahead of their summit later this week.
NHK - Jul 10
French President Emmanuel Macron has informed NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg of his opposition to plans to set up a liaison office in Japan.
Taiwan News - Jul 09
On the first anniversary of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo Saturday (July 8), Japan’s envoy announced the politician’s widow was making plans to visit Taiwan this month.