Sendai's Tanabata Festival opens without restrictions
NHK -- Aug 06
SENDAI, Aug 06 (NHK) - The Tanabata Festival in the city of Sendai, northeastern Japan, opened on Sunday. The annual event has returned to its pre-pandemic scale without restrictions for the first time in four years.
The festival is said to date back more than 400 years, and is one of the most popular summer events in the Tohoku region.
About 3,000 bamboos are adorned with colorful streamers, paper strips and other ornaments in the city's shopping arcades and elsewhere during the three-day event. ...continue reading
Severe tropical storm Khanun returns to Amami, Okinawa
NHK - Aug 07
7-day cruise on the Diamond Princess, the cheapest luxury cruise ship in the world｜Part 1
ITSUKA JAPAN - Aug 07
Japan's Most Haunted Abandoned Island: 10,000 People Disappeared Here
Exploring With Josh - Aug 07
Japan's Secret Train Ticket - Tokyo to Kyoto for $14
seerasan - Aug 05
What's New in Japan, Summer 2023 - Exhibitions in Tokyo, Events, New Attractions
Cakes with Faces - Aug 04
Exploring Japan's Nature: Discovering Hidden Snakes And Spiders!
The Wild Report - Aug 04
A Symphony of Cities: Austria's Stunning Urban Escapes for Unforgettable Vacations
newsonjapan.com - Aug 04
AirJapan to fly Narita-Bangkok route from next year
News On Japan - Aug 03
How to Spend 3 Days in OSAKA - Japan Travel Itinerary
Inaka Adventure - Aug 03
Japan had hottest July in 125 years
NHK - Aug 02
‘A portal to a different world’: a gamer’s guide to visiting Japan
The Guardian - Aug 02
Japan shuts down its biggest gay venue
Tokyo BTM - Aug 01
100 Hours Inside JAPAN'S Toxic Evacuated CITY
Exploring With Josh - Aug 01
VAN LIFE IN JAPAN- IT DOESN'T ALWAYS GO AS PLANNED
TREAD the globe - Jul 31
Airlines rejoice as Hong Kong-Japan travel spikes
simpleflying.com - Jul 31
