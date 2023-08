Sendai's Tanabata Festival opens without restrictions

, Aug 06 ( NHK ) - The Tanabata Festival in the city of Sendai, northeastern Japan, opened on Sunday. The annual event has returned to its pre-pandemic scale without restrictions for the first time in four years.

The festival is said to date back more than 400 years, and is one of the most popular summer events in the Tohoku region.

About 3,000 bamboos are adorned with colorful streamers, paper strips and other ornaments in the city's shopping arcades and elsewhere during the three-day event. ...continue reading