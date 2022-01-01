Why young Japanese people stopped dating
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Aug 07
The number of single people is increasing so services for singers are also increasing: solo barbecues, private gyms, private saunas, solo weddings, etc.
Gradually couples are becoming a minority in Japan.
Why young Japanese people stopped dating
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 07
The number of single people is increasing so services for singers are also increasing: solo barbecues, private gyms, private saunas, solo weddings, etc.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 07
The number of single people is increasing so services for singers are also increasing: solo barbecues, private gyms, private saunas, solo weddings, etc.
Interview with an Atomic bomb survivor in Hiroshima
TAKASHii from Japan - Aug 07
We are the last generation to meet survivors and It won’t be too long before these stories won’t be told in person anymore.
TAKASHii from Japan - Aug 07
We are the last generation to meet survivors and It won’t be too long before these stories won’t be told in person anymore.
How Japan's Dating Culture Has Been Changing - The Birthrate Issue (Pt.3)
The Japan Reporter - Aug 05
Japan's birth rate continues to decline and the government has pledged more financial aid to reverse the trend. But many people still hesitate to have children.
The Japan Reporter - Aug 05
Japan's birth rate continues to decline and the government has pledged more financial aid to reverse the trend. But many people still hesitate to have children.
Police search Nihon University gridiron team dorm over cannabis
Kyodo - Aug 04
Police on Thursday searched the dormitory of Nihon University's American football team in Tokyo over an allegation a member possessed cannabis, investigative sources said.
Kyodo - Aug 04
Police on Thursday searched the dormitory of Nihon University's American football team in Tokyo over an allegation a member possessed cannabis, investigative sources said.
Vandal attacks Nara's Todaiji Temple with 'cat-like' graffiti
News On Japan - Aug 04
One of Japan's most famous and historically significant buildings, Todaiji Temple, has been vandalized with graffiti resembling a cat.
News On Japan - Aug 04
One of Japan's most famous and historically significant buildings, Todaiji Temple, has been vandalized with graffiti resembling a cat.
Japan sushi chain drops suit against teen over licking soy bottle
Japan Today - Aug 04
The operator of a major conveyer belt sushi chain has dropped its damages suit against a teenager who was filmed in a viral video licking a soy sauce bottle at one of its restaurants, according to the company.
Japan Today - Aug 04
The operator of a major conveyer belt sushi chain has dropped its damages suit against a teenager who was filmed in a viral video licking a soy sauce bottle at one of its restaurants, according to the company.
Man bitten by dolphin while swimming at Fukui beach
Japan Today - Aug 02
A 26-year-old man was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at Takasu beach in Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar incidents at Fukui beaches this summer.
Japan Today - Aug 02
A 26-year-old man was bitten by a dolphin while swimming at Takasu beach in Fukui Prefecture on Tuesday, the latest in a series of similar incidents at Fukui beaches this summer.
6-year-old boy wakes up to find his parents dead in the house
Japan Today - Aug 02
A six-year-old boy ran to his neighbor’s house on Monday morning, saying his parents were lying on the floor at home and wouldn’t wake up, in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture.
Japan Today - Aug 02
A six-year-old boy ran to his neighbor’s house on Monday morning, saying his parents were lying on the floor at home and wouldn’t wake up, in Okayama City, Okayama Prefecture.
The Truth About Cheating In Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 01
According to a survey by Durex on the world adultery rate ranking, Japan is not even in the top 10 countries.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 01
According to a survey by Durex on the world adultery rate ranking, Japan is not even in the top 10 countries.
Boyfriend of woman whose 3-year-old son drowned in bathtub arrested for negligence
Japan Today - Aug 01
Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.
Japan Today - Aug 01
Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.
Government reveals wild marijuana activities in northern Japan
News On Japan - Jul 30
In the mountains of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, officials use sickles to remove wild marijuana in an effort to thwart people illegally entering the area to harvest the feral plants without permission.
News On Japan - Jul 30
In the mountains of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, officials use sickles to remove wild marijuana in an effort to thwart people illegally entering the area to harvest the feral plants without permission.
Average life expectancy in Japan falls for 2nd straight year
NHK - Jul 29
The average life expectancies of Japanese men and women dropped in 2022 for the second year in a row. The health ministry suggests deaths from the coronavirus were a major factor.
NHK - Jul 29
The average life expectancies of Japanese men and women dropped in 2022 for the second year in a row. The health ministry suggests deaths from the coronavirus were a major factor.
Kabuki actor Ennosuke indicted over assisting in parents' suicide
Kyodo - Jul 29
Popular Japanese Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was indicted Friday for allegedly assisting in his parents' taking of their own lives, prosecutors said, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact.
Kyodo - Jul 29
Popular Japanese Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was indicted Friday for allegedly assisting in his parents' taking of their own lives, prosecutors said, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact.
Kim Kardashian wears rare $300,000 Birkin bag at soccer match in Japan
yahoo.com - Jul 28
Of course, Kim Kardashian has one of the most rare Birkin bags to ever exist.
yahoo.com - Jul 28
Of course, Kim Kardashian has one of the most rare Birkin bags to ever exist.
Japan's population declines for 14 years in a row
NHK - Jul 26
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
NHK - Jul 26
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
Japan narcotics agents raid shops suspected of selling cannabis liquids
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7