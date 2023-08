Teen boy stabbed in Tokyo, suspicious men spotted on CCTV

, Aug 07 ( News On Japan ) - A teenage boy was stabbed in the thigh on Sunday by unidentified individuals on the streets of Nakano Ward, Tokyo, prompting police to investigate the whereabouts of around four men captured by a surveillance camera.

On the evening of the 6th, just past 10 PM, an emergency call was made stating that a passerby appeared to have been stabbed in the leg on a street in Minamidai, Nakano Ward.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, the teenager was stabbed in the thigh with a sharp object by unknown individuals and was transported to a hospital. It has been confirmed that his injuries are not life-threatening.