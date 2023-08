Decontaminated soil from nuclear accident tested for use in agriculture

, Aug 07 ( News On Japan ) - In the third year of an initiative to use "decontaminated soil" from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear accident for agriculture, experts have conducted an on-site inspection in an effort to determine whether agriculture can be resumed in this region in the future.

In the Nagadoro district of Iitate Village, Fukushima Prefecture, "decontaminated soil" is being used experimentally for agriculture.

This initiative, now in its third year, has expanded in scale, including the establishment of approximately 3,000 square meters of paddy fields.

Experts also visited Okuma Town, where they observed an attempt to reuse "decontaminated soil" as a base for roads.