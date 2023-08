Japan's national debt stands at 10.25 million yen per person

, Aug 11 ( News On Japan ) - At the end of June, Japan's "national debt," which combines government bonds, borrowings, and short-term government securities, reached 1,276 trillion and 3,155 billion yen, the highest ever, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.

When divided by the population, the debt per person amounts to about 10.25 million yen.

With expected future increases in expenditures such as defense and childcare support, the possibility of the national debt continuing to grow is high.