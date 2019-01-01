Japan's national debt stands at 10.25 million yen per person
“国の借金”過去最大の1,276兆円 国民1人当たり約1,025万円
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 11 (News On Japan) - At the end of June, Japan's "national debt," which combines government bonds, borrowings, and short-term government securities, reached 1,276 trillion and 3,155 billion yen, the highest ever, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.
When divided by the population, the debt per person amounts to about 10.25 million yen.
With expected future increases in expenditures such as defense and childcare support, the possibility of the national debt continuing to grow is high.
Aug 11 (テレ東BIZ) - 6月末時点の国債と借入金、政府短期証券を合計したいわゆる「国の借金」が、1,276兆3,155億円で、過去最大になったと財務省が発表しました。 ...continue reading
News On Japan - Aug 11
Tokyo's Shibuya deputy mayor resigns for calling assemblywoman 'pig'
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
Japan's former prime minister meets Taiwan president, seeks stronger ties
During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.
China breached Japan's classified defense networks, The Washington Post reports
A leading US newspaper says Chinese military hackers compromised Japan's classified defense networks three years ago.
Japan ex-prime minister Aso pays respects at former Taiwan leader's grave
Aso Taro, vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has laid flowers at the grave of the former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who fostered close ties with Japan.
Japan’s prime minister condemns Russian nuclear threat on Hiroshima bombing anniversary
Japan marked the 78th anniversary of when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people towards the end of World War II.
Iran’s foreign minister in first high-level visit to Japan since 2019
Iran’s foreign minister has met with top officials in Japan in the first such high-level visit in more than three years.
Japan grants special residence permit for eligible foreign children
Japan's Minister of Justice has announced that foreign children under 18 years of age who were born and raised in Japan but lack residence status and are subject to deportation, can be granted a special residence status under certain conditions.
Japan calls Russia nuclear threat 'unacceptable' on Hiroshima anniversary
Japan's prime minister hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the country marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday.
Japan parliamentary vice foreign minister resigns amid bribery claims
Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto resigned as parliamentary vice foreign minister Friday amid allegations he received bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen from a wind power company.
Japan petition urges "Barbenheimer" hashtag ban over A-bomb memes
Young activists in Japan have launched a petition urging the distributors of hit movies "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" to disavow the "Barbenheimer" hashtag referring to both films online amid controversy over memes involving atomic bomb images.
Japan set for largest ever minimum wage hike after panel proposal
A Japanese government panel recommended on Friday that the national average minimum wage be raised by 41 yen ($0.29) an hour to 1,002 yen, the biggest hike ever in value terms, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida makes wages a key focus of his policies.
Japan mayor sorry for flyer to pregnant women
A Japanese mayor has apologized after a public outcry over a flyer issued to pregnant women advising them on what most irritated husbands after their wives became mothers, an official said on Thursday.
Japanese government panel debates raising minimum wage to 1,000 yen
A Japanese government panel has been discussing raising the country's average minimum wage this fiscal year amid a rising cost of living. The focus is on whether it will reach 1,000 yen, or about 7 dollars and 9 cents per hour, for the first time.
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles
Japan's Defense Ministry says North Korea launched two ballistic missiles on Monday night, and that they appear to have fallen in the Sea of Japan, outside the country's exclusive economic zone.
Japan's PM Kishida Plunges: Public Support Crumbles to Just 28%! What's Happening?
A major Japanese newspaper came out with a survey finding that the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is rapidly losing support of the public in the country. The public support of the Prime Minister Kishida's cabinet fell by nearly 20 points to 28% in the last two months.
