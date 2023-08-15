Fresh interest in sumo draws tourists
TOKYO, Aug 15 (taipeitimes.com) - Their interest piqued during COVID-19 lockdowns and by a new Netflix drama, a fresh rush of foreign tourists are flocking to Japan for a look inside the insular world of sumo.
Japan’s national sport — hundreds of years old and steeped in tradition — has long been a source of fascination outside the country, but those in the industry say interest has spiked in recent years, with some making the most of the new attention.
At a recent lunchtime “performance,” two imposing sumo practitioners strutted their stuff in a Tokyo restaurant full of cheering tourists.
Afterward, the spectators took selfies with the hulking athletes and donned padded sumo costumes and wigs to try their hand at the ancient art in a bout against retired professionals. ...continue reading
Severe tropical storm Lan makes landfall in western Japan
Severe tropical storm Lan has made landfall in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan before 5 a.m. local time. Authorities are urging people to stay safe.
Japan's ski resorts get creative in attracting summer visitors
Ski resort operators in Japan are devising a variety of attractions to lure tourists in the summer as the number of winter skiers and snowboarders keeps falling sharply. Instagrammable sites, including swings and a cafe amid magnificent landscapes, and activities such sliding and sauna bathing are among the various new attractions.
China resumes group tours to 78 more nations and regions, including Japan
The Chinese government has allowed the resumption of group tours by its citizens to 78 more countries and regions. The destinations include Japan, South Korea, India, the United States, Australia, Britain and Germany.
Mt. Fuji trail use to be restricted when overcrowded
A local Japanese government said Wednesday it will work with police to restrict the number of hikers who can use a route to climb to the summit of Mt. Fuji if it becomes dangerous from overcrowding.
Iconic Tokyo clock tower to display Mickey Mouse design
In commemoration of Disney's 100th anniversary, the Ginza Clock Tower will temporarily transform into a Mickey Mouse design starting from October.
Severe tropical storm Khanun drenches Kyushu, Japan
Severe Tropical Storm Khanun is bringing downpours to Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu.
Tokaido Shinkansen phases out snack carts
Passengers on Japan's super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whipped past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.
Japan's train stations usher in tap-to-pay gates for credit cards
Japanese commuter rail companies are introducing contactless fare payment systems compatible with credit and debit cards in a push to make the services more convenient for foreign tourists.
New JAPAN RAIL PASS | From October 2023
In this video, we'll cover all the basic things to know about the Japan Rail Pass, how to buy it, how to use it and answer some of your most frequently asked questions.
7-day cruise on the Diamond Princess, the cheapest luxury cruise ship in the world｜Part 1
The Diamond Princess is a large cruise ship built in Nagasaki, Japan, and is used for cruise trips to and from Japan. Route.
Japan's Most Haunted Abandoned Island: 10,000 People Disappeared Here
Ikeshima or Ikejima (Japanese: 池島), also sometimes listed as Ike Island, is an island in Nagasaki Prefecture, Japan. Initially within the borders of Kamiura village, from 1955 until its merger with the city of Nagasaki in 2005, it was part of Sotome municipality.
Sendai's Tanabata Festival opens without restrictions
The Tanabata Festival in the city of Sendai, northeastern Japan, opened on Sunday. The annual event has returned to its pre-pandemic scale without restrictions for the first time in four years.
Japan's Secret Train Ticket - Tokyo to Kyoto for $14
I spent an entire day on a train to travel to Kyoto! Over 11 hours to save money and it was worth it!!
What's New in Japan, Summer 2023 - Exhibitions in Tokyo, Events, New Attractions
Updates about the Ghibli Park, summer pool party events, a meccha giant robot art exhibition, a garden event at Shibuya Sky, new trains around Japan including the new Spacia X to Nikko, Pokemon events...
Exploring Japan's Nature: Discovering Hidden Snakes And Spiders!
You might know Japan's bustling cities and rich culture, but let me take you on an adventure into the incredible Japanese wilderness as we search for beautiful snakes and supersized spiders!
