China group tours return to Japan but 'explosive spending' unlikely

An ANA Holdings flight on Wednesday (Aug 23) evening brings in the first package tour visitors from Beijing since China lifted its pandemic-era restrictions on the trips to Japan and other key markets including the United States.

But hopes the return of packaged tours will herald big returns for department stores, hotels and restaurants in Japan are clashing with a Chinese economy struggling to post significant growth and Japan's controversial plans to release treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Before the pandemic, mainland Chinese - who largely prefer to travel abroad in tour groups - accounted for the biggest number of tourists to Japan. They also spent the most.

But since Japan eased its own pandemic border controls late last year, the number of Chinese tourists has only recovered to about 20% of 2019 levels, partly because of China's delay in adding Japan to a list of approved nations for tour groups. ...continue reading