Japan's 'mystical fire festival' held to stop Mt. Fuji erupting

This year, an unusually large number of 3-meter-tall torches were assembled, with around 110 lanterns lighting up a 2 kilometer pathway from around 6:30pm.

Tourists were entranced by the mesmerizing atmosphere of flames painting the night sky red, overwhelmed by the power of the flames up close.

The conclusion of the festival marks the end of the summer's climbing season around Mount Fuji, and the transition into autumn attire.