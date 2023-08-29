Kishida pledges continued Japanese support in virtual meeting with Zelenskyy

Kishida held a video conference with Zelenskyy for about 20 minutes from shortly before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

After the meeting, Kishida told reporters that he reiterated condemnation of Russia's continued aggression and conveyed Japan's determination to maintain support for Ukraine.

Kishida said he briefed Zelenskyy on the progress of Japan's assistance for Ukraine through NATO trust funds.

Zelenskyy reportedly expressed gratitude to Japan for its efforts to support his country.

Kishida told Zelenskyy that he will make use of Japan's role as the chair of the Group of Seven nations to spearhead efforts with Ukraine in mind. He also pledged to call on emerging and developing countries collectively known as the "Global South" to support Ukraine.

He added that the two leaders agreed to continue to work together closely.