Scorching Summer! Japan records highest average temperature in 125 years

Japan this year recorded the country's highest-ever average temperature since the inception of records in 1898, the weather agency on Friday said.

From the month of June to August, the agency recorded "considerably higher" average summer temperatures in "northern, eastern, and western Japan".

"The average temperature anomaly in Japan, based on observations at 15 locations, was +1.76 degrees C, far exceeding that of 2010 (+1.08 degrees C), which was the highest since statistics began in 1898 and the highest for summer," it said in a statement.

"Warm air tended to cover northern Japan and warm air flowed in from the south, resulting in considerably higher average summer temperatures in northern, eastern, and western Japan," it added.

The agency said that as compared to years with particularly high average summer temperatures (2010, 2013, 2018, and 2022), the number of days with soaring temperatures significantly increased from late July onward, taking the total to the highest number since 2010.