Kim Kardashian's daughter North dons kimono amid Japan vacation
Kim Kardashian and her daughter North recently enjoyed a trip to Tokyo
TOKYO, Sep 02 (people.com) - Kim Kardashian and North are sharing new snaps from their trip to Japan.
The Kardashians star, 42, and North, 9, who recently vacationed in Tokyo, have been keeping fans up to date with their adventures.
Posting a carousel of photos on Thursday, Kardashian wore a leopard-print Balenciaga coat in the post’s first snap. She also sported a pair of sunglasses, while carrying a small black bag.
Dressed in a silky light pink kimono, North wore her hair in a low side bun with a white flower. Her friend Everleigh and her mother, Ashley Yano, were also featured in the carousel.
Both sporting the Japanese traditional footwear called Geta, North and Everleigh showcased matching poses while beaming at the camera in the third picture. ...continue reading
Kim Kardashian's daughter North dons kimono amid Japan vacation
people.com - Sep 02
Kim Kardashian and North are sharing new snaps from their trip to Japan.
people.com - Sep 02
Kim Kardashian and North are sharing new snaps from their trip to Japan.
Stressed cop admits smoking marijuana 150 times
News On Japan - Sep 01
A former Hyogo police officer admitted in court that he had smoked marijuana about 150 times.
News On Japan - Sep 01
A former Hyogo police officer admitted in court that he had smoked marijuana about 150 times.
Osaka cracks down on 'American Street' hookers
News On Japan - Aug 31
Three women in their 20s have been arrested for waiting for clients on 'American Street' in Osaka with the intention of prostituting themselves.
News On Japan - Aug 31
Three women in their 20s have been arrested for waiting for clients on 'American Street' in Osaka with the intention of prostituting themselves.
More Americans are MOVING TO JAPAN... But Why?
Mrs Eats - Aug 31
It might be hard for you to believe, but the number of Americans moving to Japan has increased over the last couple of years! But why? What does Japan have that America doesn't? Is Japan just a better place to live than the U.S.?
Mrs Eats - Aug 31
It might be hard for you to believe, but the number of Americans moving to Japan has increased over the last couple of years! But why? What does Japan have that America doesn't? Is Japan just a better place to live than the U.S.?
Police shoot man brandishing wooden sword
News On Japan - Aug 30
A police officer fired three gunshots at a man who attempted to seize a handgun and was brandishing a wooden sword early Wednesday on the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka.
News On Japan - Aug 30
A police officer fired three gunshots at a man who attempted to seize a handgun and was brandishing a wooden sword early Wednesday on the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka.
Angry locals nab bag snatcher in Tokyo
News On Japan - Aug 30
A security camera has captured the moment a bag snatcher on a motorbike was brought down by locals in Tokyo's Ueno district.
News On Japan - Aug 30
A security camera has captured the moment a bag snatcher on a motorbike was brought down by locals in Tokyo's Ueno district.
Report: Johnny & Associates chief should step down after abuse scandal
NHK - Aug 30
An independent probe into one of Japan's top talent agencies has urged its president to step down. It's over sexual abuse allegations involving the founder of Johnny & Associates spanning decades.
NHK - Aug 30
An independent probe into one of Japan's top talent agencies has urged its president to step down. It's over sexual abuse allegations involving the founder of Johnny & Associates spanning decades.
Convicted murderer dies 'natural death' on death row
News On Japan - Aug 29
Insurance fraud murderer, Toshihiko Iwama (49), has died while waiting on death row in Tokyo, with the cause of death believed to be natural.
News On Japan - Aug 29
Insurance fraud murderer, Toshihiko Iwama (49), has died while waiting on death row in Tokyo, with the cause of death believed to be natural.
Man robs mother of 1,000 yen, threatens kids with flower pot, flees without cash
News On Japan - Aug 28
A man who climbed into the back of a woman's car, threatening her two children with a pottery shard while demanding money, later fled, leaving the 1,000 yen the woman had handed over to him.
News On Japan - Aug 28
A man who climbed into the back of a woman's car, threatening her two children with a pottery shard while demanding money, later fled, leaving the 1,000 yen the woman had handed over to him.
Fire breaks out on Kyoto train, passengers evacuate
News On Japan - Aug 27
A wireless earphone battery is thought to be responsible for a fire that broke out on a Kyoto train, causing panic among passengers forced to evacuate.
News On Japan - Aug 27
A wireless earphone battery is thought to be responsible for a fire that broke out on a Kyoto train, causing panic among passengers forced to evacuate.
Would Japanese Girls Marry Foreigners? | Street Interview
Asian Boss - Aug 26
International marriages in Japan have been on the rise in recent years. But these relationships can face many difficulties. Because Japan has its own unique culture, do Japanese women consider dating or even marrying a foreign man?
Asian Boss - Aug 26
International marriages in Japan have been on the rise in recent years. But these relationships can face many difficulties. Because Japan has its own unique culture, do Japanese women consider dating or even marrying a foreign man?
Knife-wielding "Kung Fu" man pleads with police to shoot him
News On Japan - Aug 25
Footage captured Thursday morning near Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo shows several police officers surrounding a man wielding a knife.
News On Japan - Aug 25
Footage captured Thursday morning near Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo shows several police officers surrounding a man wielding a knife.
"Ninja Bear" finally exterminated after more than 60 cow attacks
News On Japan - Aug 24
A bear called "OSO18" that attacked more than 60 cows in Hokkaido over the past four years was exterminated on Tuesday.
News On Japan - Aug 24
A bear called "OSO18" that attacked more than 60 cows in Hokkaido over the past four years was exterminated on Tuesday.
Japanese farmer has fought for decades to stay on his ancestral land in the middle of Narita airport
CBC News - Aug 23
Narita airport, one of Tokyo's main international gateways, projects an image of efficiency and service characteristic of Japan's economic prominence. But beneath the surface, there is a long and troubled history of farmland being seized and lives being lost over the airport's construction and continued presence.
CBC News - Aug 23
Narita airport, one of Tokyo's main international gateways, projects an image of efficiency and service characteristic of Japan's economic prominence. But beneath the surface, there is a long and troubled history of farmland being seized and lives being lost over the airport's construction and continued presence.
Inspector fatally trapped in school lunch elevator
News On Japan - Aug 22
An inspection contractor died Monday after being caught in an elevator installed at an elementary school in Tokyo.
News On Japan - Aug 22
An inspection contractor died Monday after being caught in an elevator installed at an elementary school in Tokyo.
How to Avoid a Sexless Relationship with a Japanese Wife
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 22
For married men, making love to their wives is like making love to a relative or their mom. That's why many married Japanese men can't have sex with their wives.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 22
For married men, making love to their wives is like making love to a relative or their mom. That's why many married Japanese men can't have sex with their wives.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7