"The mainland media can't be trusted" - Okinawa photographer Mao Ishikawa
「本土のマスコミは信用していない。笑ってるね、このおっさん」全身写真家・石川真生という生き方と沖縄
NAHA, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - Mao Ishikawa, born in Ōgimi at the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer and activist whose photographs largely feature bar girls, performers, soldiers, and other fringe members within Okinawan and Japanese society.
What exactly can we see from these dense photographs, where the distance between the photographer and the person being photographed is extremely close?
Sep 04 (TBS NEWS) - 写真家・石川真生さんは沖縄に生きる「人間」を撮影し続けてきました。撮る人と撮られる人との距離が、限りなく近い濃密な写真から、一体、何が見えてくるのでしょうか。
28-year-old son stabs father to death
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
'Unauthorized' e-bike battery explodes in Tokyo
A fire erupted from an electric bicycle's battery in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Thursday, causing momentary panic on the streets near Roppongi Hills.
Shibuya tackles menace of public drinking
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the culture of "public drinking" around Tokyo's Shibuya Station has been growing among locals and foreigners alike, forcing authorities to crack down on nuisance behaviour.
Kim Kardashian's daughter North dons kimono amid Japan vacation
Kim Kardashian and North are sharing new snaps from their trip to Japan.
Stressed cop admits smoking marijuana 150 times
A former Hyogo police officer admitted in court that he had smoked marijuana about 150 times.
Ex-cop faces 17 years jail for 'malicious acts' against women
A former inspector of the Chiba Prefectural Police has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for charges including assaulting multiple women, with prosecutors describing the crimes as "malicious acts."
Osaka cracks down on 'American Street' hookers
Three women in their 20s have been arrested for waiting for clients on 'American Street' in Osaka with the intention of prostituting themselves.
More Americans are MOVING TO JAPAN... But Why?
It might be hard for you to believe, but the number of Americans moving to Japan has increased over the last couple of years! But why? What does Japan have that America doesn't? Is Japan just a better place to live than the U.S.?
Police shoot man brandishing wooden sword
A police officer fired three gunshots at a man who attempted to seize a handgun and was brandishing a wooden sword early Wednesday on the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka.
Angry locals nab bag snatcher in Tokyo
A security camera has captured the moment a bag snatcher on a motorbike was brought down by locals in Tokyo's Ueno district.
Report: Johnny & Associates chief should step down after abuse scandal
An independent probe into one of Japan's top talent agencies has urged its president to step down. It's over sexual abuse allegations involving the founder of Johnny & Associates spanning decades.
Convicted murderer dies 'natural death' on death row
Insurance fraud murderer, Toshihiko Iwama (49), has died while waiting on death row in Tokyo, with the cause of death believed to be natural.
Man robs mother of 1,000 yen, threatens kids with flower pot, flees without cash
A man who climbed into the back of a woman's car, threatening her two children with a pottery shard while demanding money, later fled, leaving the 1,000 yen the woman had handed over to him.
Fire breaks out on Kyoto train, passengers evacuate
A wireless earphone battery is thought to be responsible for a fire that broke out on a Kyoto train, causing panic among passengers forced to evacuate.
Would Japanese Girls Marry Foreigners? | Street Interview
International marriages in Japan have been on the rise in recent years. But these relationships can face many difficulties. Because Japan has its own unique culture, do Japanese women consider dating or even marrying a foreign man?
