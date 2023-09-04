Record downpours pelt northern Kanto as atmospheric conditions destabilize
運転中に車流され「窓から逃げた」関東北部で“記録的大雨”冠水も
Japan's Meteorological Agency says extremely unstable atmospheric conditions caused rainclouds to develop over northern Kanto and southern Tohoku on Monday.
Weather radar shows the area around the town of Shioya had about 110 millimeters of rain in the hour through 4:50 p.m. on Monday.
Likewise, areas around the cities of Utsunomiya and Sakura in Tochigi Prefecture had about 110 millimeters of rain in the hour through 3:30 p.m.
Roughly the same amount of rainfall was observed around Utsunomiya City and Haga Town in the hour through 1:00 p.m.
The agency issued a record hourly rainfall information for these areas.
Utsunomiya City had record rainfall of 130.5 millimeters during the three hours ending at 2:50 p.m.
Risks of mudslides have sharply risen in Tochigi prefecture. Authorities have issued mudslide alerts for this area.
Unstable atmospheric conditions are likely to continue until late Monday night in northern Kanto, and Tuesday in Tohoku, and may bring heavy rain with thunder.
Northern Kanto may see extremely heavy rain.
Hokkaido may also experience sudden thunderstorms and gusts through Tuesday.
Weather officials are warning of mudslides, floods in low-lying areas and swollen rivers, as well as gusts and hail.
Meanwhile, a tropical depression over waters south of Japan is expected to develop into a typhoon on Tuesday.
The storm is expected to take a northerly course, and may approach eastern Japan as early as Thursday.
NHK - Sep 05
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
News On Japan - Sep 04
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
News On Japan - Sep 04
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
Solo Solo Travel - Sep 04
Today we are going to be riding the hello kitty bullet train from Osaka to Hiroshima. A 2 day Hiroshima trip!
At JAPAN - Sep 04
This time I stayed in the new wing of the Ueno branch of GRAN CUSTOMA, a hideaway internet cafÈ with sleeping bunks that come out of the wall inside the room!
TREAD the globe - Sep 04
We get to discover a secretive side to Japan that they just don't want us to share with you. We just love seeing and sharing new things - that's the beauty of travel.
stripes.com - Sep 04
Enoshima Island, near the old samurai capital of Kamakura, is a must-see for tourists visiting the area.
South China Morning Post - Sep 02
A cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku district in Japan has introduced upright sleeping pods for customers needing to catch a few winks. Dubbed Giraffepod, the phone booth-sized pod allows users to nap while standing up, similar to giraffes.
WION - Sep 02
Japan this year recorded the country's highest-ever average temperature since the inception of records in 1898, the weather agency on Friday said.
News On Japan - Sep 01
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the culture of "public drinking" around Tokyo's Shibuya Station has been growing among locals and foreigners alike, forcing authorities to crack down on nuisance behaviour.
NHK - Aug 30
Tokyu Railways has started a trial of a system that allows passengers to go through ticket gates with their credit cards. One aim is to make it easier for foreign tourists to pay for train fares.
News On Japan - Aug 28
Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.
Tokyo Creative - Aug 28
Hokkaido is usually a winter destination, but it’s fun during the summer too! We explore the Kutchan area, eating popular local dishes like soup curry!
ONLY in JAPAN - Aug 28
Japan has a problem, overtourism.
News On Japan - Aug 27
One of Japan's three mystical festivals, the 400-year-old Yoshida Fire Festival, was held Saturday night at a shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, Fujiyoshida City, to pray for safe mountain climbing and to appease volcanic eruptions.
News On Japan - Aug 26
Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.