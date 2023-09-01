Japan watching sharp forex moves after yen falls to 10-month low
Kyodo -- Sep 07
Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen's moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.
The yen briefly weakened to the 147.80 level against the dollar on the New York market Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since early November, as market participants sold the Japanese currency for the dollar amid speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue its aggressive interest rate hikes.
Japanese authorities repeatedly issue verbal warnings before they intervene in the currency market. The last time Japan conducted a yen-buying, dollar-selling intervention to arrest the Japanese currency's decline was in October. ...continue reading
Toyota launches its first ever SUV version of Century luxury model
NHK - Sep 07
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled the first ever SUV edition of its Century luxury model.
Noriyuki Higashiyama likely to become new president of Johnny's
News On Japan - Sep 05
Performer Noriyuki Higashiyama is likely to take over from Julie K. Fujishima as president of scandal-plagued Johnny & Associates, Inc., ending a six-decade-long rule over the talent agency by the Kitagawa family, according to a report by Bunshun Online.
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly singles falling prey to shady operators
News On Japan - Sep 04
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.
Japan's deflation battle: Progress and challenges
WION - Sep 04
Japan's economic landscape is one that has been shackled by deflation for a quarter of a century. But recent developments, including strong wage growth and a broadening trend of rising prices, have sparked hope of a potential turnaround.
Japanese PC gaming saw another year of explosive growth
pcgamer.com - Sep 04
Japanese gamers have continued to embrace the PC as a platform at staggering rates, jumping up 43% from 131.3 billion yen to 189.2 billion yen in 2022. That's a total size of about $1.3 billion US.
Japan has highest public debt in the world
ruetir.com - Sep 04
Japan has the highest public debt in the world, equal to 258 percent of its Gross Domestic Product. It is the result of a series of policies that governments over the last 30 years have implemented to stimulate an asphyxiated and non-growing economy.
Japan's economic output runs above capacity for first time in nearly 4 years
kitco.com - Sep 02
Japan's economic output ran above full capacity in April-June for the first time in nearly four years, a government estimate showed, suggesting that conditions for ending its ultra-low interest rates could be falling into place.
Japan’s first strike in decades: Tokyo department store workers hit the picket lines
peoplesworld.org - Sep 01
Japanese retailer Seven & i Holdings Co. is selling department store chain Sogo & Seibu Co. to a U.S. investment fund, even as the union representing the company’s retail workers went on strike ahead of the announcement Thursday. It’s the first major walkout the country has seen in decades.
Japan's major banks raise fixed housing rates
News On Japan - Sep 01
All four major Japanese banks will raise rates on 10-year fixed rate home loans from September, it was announced on Thursday.
Carpenter numbers dwindle, '2024 Problem' looms
News On Japan - Sep 01
The number of carpenters in Japan has decreased to less than one-third compared to 40 years ago, with concerns that labor shortages will hamper growth in the construction industry.
Starlink and KDDI to provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan
teslarati.com - Aug 31
Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently announced an agreement that would provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan. The service will use SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and KDDI’s national wireless spectrum.
Workers at Japan's famous department store to stage rare strike
Xinhua - Aug 31
Workers represented by a labor union at Japanese department store operator Sogo & Seibu Co. will stage a rare strike at the company's flagship store in Tokyo on Thursday, the union said Wednesday.
Toyota resumes domestic production at 12 factories
NHK - Aug 30
Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.
Japan's job situation worsens as price rises hit employers
NHK - Aug 30
The latest employment figures show that Japan's job market worsened in July as employers struggled with higher prices.
Whisky used to back long-term loans to Japanese distiller
Nikkei - Aug 28
Like loans, whisky and other fine spirits take time to mature. Japanese lenders are tapping into this common feature to extend distillers financing.
