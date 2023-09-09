Japan's FM Hayashi meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Hayashi is the first Japanese foreign minister to visit Ukraine since Russia invaded the country in February last year.
After arriving on Saturday from Poland by train, he traveled to Bucha, near Kyiv, where scores of civilians were killed by Russian forces.
He offered flowers at a cenotaph dedicated to victims at a church where they are buried.
After meeting Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Hayashi laid flowers at an another monument for the war dead with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after which they walked to the foreign ministry building for a meeting.
Hayashi is believed to have relayed the intentions of Japan, as this year's Group of Seven chair, to lead international discussions aimed at maintaining and strengthening sanctions against Russia and extending support for Ukraine.
Hayashi is also believed to have confirmed documentation of bilateral cooperation based on a joint statement on Ukraine's security that the G7 announced in July.
NHK - Sep 09
News On Japan - Sep 08
Chinese internet users have rallied behind a yakiniku restaurant in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, after it was ordered by authorities to remove a sign saying, "No Japanese Allowed."
Nikkei - Sep 07
Tokyo prosecutors arrested lower house member and former parliamentary vice foreign minister Masatoshi Akimoto on Thursday on suspicion of receiving 61 million yen ($410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.
NHK - Sep 07
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has explained to China's Premier Li Qiang about Tokyo's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
Brookings Institution - Sep 07
On September 6, the Center for East Asia Policy Studies will host Solís to discuss key findings from her book and a panel of experts to evaluate Japan’s evolving role and its impact on the Indo-Pacific region.
devdiscourse.com - Sep 06
Japanese prosecutors formally indicted a 24-year-old man Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges in the explosives attack on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in April, court officials said.
News On Japan - Sep 06
Due to a rapid increase in domestic and international tourists, the government has convened its first-ever countermeasure conference to prevent the negative impacts of 'over-tourism' such as traffic congestion and noise on the lives of local residents.
DW News - Sep 02
Japan is arming itself like it never has before. The Defense Ministry has now asked for a nearly 12 percent budget increase this year, to finance the acquisition of warships and long range cruise missiles.
usnews.com - Sep 01
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida staged a televised disaster drill on Friday based on a fictional earthquake in the Tokyo region, as his country marked the centennial of the real-life 1923 Great Kanto Quake that killed more than 100,000 people.
euronews.com - Aug 31
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and three Cabinet ministers enjoyed sashimi fished off the coast of Fukushima at a lunch meeting on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to dispel safety concerns following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant.
NHK - Aug 30
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Tokyo will continue to support Kyiv.
NHK - Aug 29
A Chinese national has been detained for throwing bricks at the Japanese embassy in Beijing.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's Environment Ministry has tested seawater around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for tritium - a material contained in treated and diluted water that the facility began releasing on Thursday. The ministry says all samples were below the level set as detectable.
East Asia Forum - Aug 27
In June 2023, the Japanese government published a revised version of the implementation plan for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘new capitalism’ initiative.
News On Japan - Aug 25
In anticipation of the resumption of traditional whale and dolphin hunts in Wakayama, the Maritime Safety Agency has been conducted training to thwart anti-whaling groups.
NHK - Aug 24
Tokyo Electric Power Company has started to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.