Ramen shops running out of steam
TOKYO, Sep 15 (News On Japan) - Amid rising steam from the soup, noodles, chashu pork, and seasoned eggs, Japan's highly popular national dish, ramen, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in bankruptcies in 2023.
According to data from Tokyo Shoko Research, there were 28 bankruptcies of ramen shops from January to August 2023.
This already surpasses the 21 bankruptcies for the entire year of 2022 and is on par with the annual number of bankruptcies in 2021.
If this trend continues, there is a possibility that 2023 will exceed the 41 cases in 2019.
Food business expert Hiroaki Watanabe remarked, "Even before the pandemic, ramen shops were a tough industry, with more than 80% of new ones closing within three years of opening. During the pandemic there were subsidies ... which helped some businesses survive. It seems that many decided to close after the subsidies ended."
News On Japan - Sep 15
Reuters - Sep 15
Shares in SoftBank's Arm Holdings (ARM.O) soared almost 25% above their offer price in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, valuing the British chip designer at $65 billion in its return to the public markets after seven years.
NHK - Sep 15
Mazda Motor has started taking orders from its customers in Japan of a plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30, which uses a rotary engine.
News On Japan - Sep 13
Convenience store giant Seven-Eleven has removed toothpicks from its disposable chopstick wrappers.
Japan Times - Sep 13
Square Enix Holdings has shed nearly $2 billion of its value since Final Fantasy XVI, the latest installment of its global hit series, came out to mixed reviews. Now investors wonder whether one of the games industry’s most remarkable runs is coming to an end.
News On Japan - Sep 13
Yamato Transport has announced the introduction of approximately 900 new models of small electric vehicle (EV) trucks nationwide in an effort to contribute to a decarbonized society.
livewiremarkets.com - Sep 13
What do US treasury yields, Japanese bond buyers and the yen have to do with commodity prices? Well, maybe a lot more than you think.
News On Japan - Sep 12
Eight financial and IT companies, including Mitsubishi UFJ Trust Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, announced on Monday the joint establishment of a new company in October to streamline the overall exchange of assets, including securities transactions and inter-corporate settlements.
morningstar.com - Sep 11
Treasury yields were slightly higher Monday morning after Bank of Japan Gov. Kazuo Ueda hinted at a possible end to negative interest-rate policy.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.
Business Times - Sep 09
When it comes to the commercial real estate (CRE) market, Japan stands as the third most sought-after investment destination in Asia-Pacific for Singapore investors, trailing the Chinese mainland and Australia, albeit by a considerable gap.
News On Japan - Sep 08
Takafumi Horie, Fukuoka-born entrepreneur and founder of Livedoor, is set to assume the role of chairman at the radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu City.
Japan Times - Sep 07
Policymakers in Tokyo believe China's deepening economic woes could hit Japan's fragile recovery, especially if Beijing fails to shore up demand with meaningful stimulus, potentially delaying an exit from ultraloose monetary policy.
Kyodo - Sep 07
Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen's moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.
NHK - Sep 07
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled the first ever SUV edition of its Century luxury model.
Bloomberg - Sep 07
South Korea is poised to price its first yen bond in Japan. This is a move that highlights warming relations between the two countries.