Struggle inside ramen shop on night of murder

TOKYO, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - Evidence has emerged of a struggle inside a ramen shop in Yokohama where the manager was found stabbed to death with a knife on Friday night.

The shop manager, Hiroki Ohashi (33), was found dead, having been stabbed multiple times in the abdomen, back, and other areas with a knife.

According to reports, Ohashi had collapsed near the seating area, and evidence of a struggle inside the shop was discovered.

Another male employee was working at the shop in addition to Ohashi.

The shop was open for regular business from 11 AM on Friday morning, but in the evening, shortly after 7 PM when relatives visited the shop, the shutter was closed, and a sign saying "Temporary Closure" was displayed.

The police are treating the incident as a murder case.

Struggle inside ramen shop on night of murder
News On Japan - Sep 17
Evidence has emerged of a struggle inside a ramen shop in Yokohama where the manager was found stabbed to death with a knife on Friday night.
Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival returns for first time in 4 years
News On Japan - Sep 17
The Sumidagawa Fireworks Festival is a summer tradition that has been revived in downtown Tokyo for the first time in four years along Sumida river.
Latest update on Tokyo Disney Sea's new attraction 'Fantasy Springs'
News On Japan - Sep 16
Tokyo Disney Sea's new theme port "Fantasy Springs" is scheduled to open in spring 2024.
Japan centenarians hit record 92,139 on 'Respect for the Aged Day'
News On Japan - Sep 15
In commemoration of "Respect for the Aged Day" on September 15, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced that the number of centenarians across the nation has reached 92,139, marking a continuous 53-year record high.
Giant Yokohama theme park to rival Tokyo Disneyland, opens 2031
News On Japan - Sep 15
A new theme park in Yokohama with a land area equivalent to Tokyo Disneyland is set to open in 2031 on a former military site.
Ramen shops running out of steam
News On Japan - Sep 15
Amid rising steam from the soup, noodles, chashu pork, and seasoned eggs, Japan's highly popular national dish, ramen, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in bankruptcies in 2023.
Japan baseball fans dive off bridge to celebrate Hanshin Tigers victory
News On Japan - Sep 15
The Hanshin Tigers defeated the Giants at their home ground in Osaka on Thursday night, winning the Central League championship for the first time in 18 years.
Japan's Prince Hisahito tests positive for COVID-19
NHK - Sep 15
Japan's Prince Hisahito tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He is the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne after his father, Crown Prince Akishino.
Mazda takes pre-orders in Japan for MX-30 with rotary engine
NHK - Sep 15
Mazda Motor has started taking orders from its customers in Japan of a plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30, which uses a rotary engine.
Japanese woman who spoke up about sexual abuse makes Time's '100 Next' list
NHK - Sep 14
US magazine Time has chosen a former female member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force who has spoken up about sexual violence among its list of 100 rising stars who will shape the future.
2 Chinese nabbed stealing hundreds of Yamanashi peaches
News On Japan - Sep 14
Two Chinese men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 350 peaches in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, as a series of peach thefts grips the area.
Bears ravage high-end 'Nagano Purple' grapes
News On Japan - Sep 14
A black shadow appears in the grape vineyards of Sakajo Town in Nagano Prefecture. Its identity? A bear.
Unreserved seats scrapped on bullet trains during peak season
News On Japan - Sep 14
The Nozomi Shinkansen, the fastest bullet train on the Tokaido line between Tokyo to Osaka, will eliminate unreserved seating during peak holiday seasons.
Groomer found negligent in cutting dog's throat
News On Japan - Sep 14
In a trial surrounding the death of a Toy Poodle owned by a couple living in Osaka Prefecture 3 years ago, a verdict was handed down on Tuesday, acknowledging the negligence of the male groomer and ordering him to pay approximately 400,000 yen in compensation.
Vietnamese woman receives suspended sentence for flushing baby down toilet
News On Japan - Sep 14
The Kobe District Court handed down a guilty verdict on Wednesday with a suspended sentence to a Vietnamese woman who was charged with abandoning the body of a baby in a toilet bowl.
BNB.WIN
newsonjapan.com - Sep 14
今年は仮想資産に対する規制の枠組みの進化と相まって、世界のマクロ経済情勢に一連の変化が見られた。
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        